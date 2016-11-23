St. Paul to be a tall order in hoops this season

With just one player under 6-foot, the Flyers feature two kids at 6-5, two more at 6-4 and two more at 6-3 for what should make the tallest lineup in the Firelands Conference. After an 8-15 season last year, the Flyers return just two starters in 2-year letterman Dylan Furlong and 1-year letterman Paul Pearce, both standing at 6-5. Furlong was the only returning player earning a post season award after taking honorable mention All-FC as a junior.

Furlong and Pearce will be joined by seniors Jimmy Adelman, Noah Winslow and Brandon McCall in the starting lineup giving the Flyers four starting seniors and a junior for some impressive veteran leadership. Seniors Will Ceccoli and Jacob Avendano and junior Nick Lukasko and Chriss Ruffing will join the varsity roster after a perfect FC record in 2015-16 on the junior varsity squad. Sophomore Treg Smith adds youth and depth as well.

Furlong led the team in scoring last season with 9.68 per game.

“We have very good size and a team full of hard workers,” St. Paul coach Mike Smith said. “Along with our size, we are a good perimeter shooting team with a lot of guys who love to play the game of basketball. We have some great team chemistry and a load of senior leadership.”

The Flyers wil be without 2-time letterman Hayden Jaworski who sustained an ACL injury during football season. Still, the Flyers are expecting to compete for a Firelands Conference title, something they haven’t experienced since the 1997-98 season.

“We want to compete for the FC title and as always we want to improve from week to week,” Smith said. “At the end of the year, we want to be playing our best basketball and go as deep into the tournament as possible.”

Smith knows the FC will be tighter than it has been in recent years and it could be anyone’s championship to get.

“The league race should be very balanced from top to bottom,” Smith said. “With that type of balance in the league it will make for a lot of close and exciting games. On paper, Western Reserve would be the team to beat. They bring back a lot of experience, but the league race should be very competitive and wide open.”

The Flyers open up the season on Dec. 10 after postponing their first two games due to the extended football season. They open up the season hosting Fremont St. Joseph. Smith admits it is just one of their many key games this season aside from each FC contest.

“We do play a very challenging non-league schedule,” Smith said. “We play four teams from the Sandusky Bay Conference in Division III Huron, Margaretta and Edison along with Division II Perkins. Fremont St. Joseph is Division IV while Tiffin Calvert and Sandusky St. Mary’s is also on our schedule. We also picked up Willard out of the Northern Ohio League too.”

The Flyers will start four guys at 6-3 of taller giving them incredible size and the advantage on both ends of the floor. The JV team took a 19-3 overall record which should translate well to the next level. Smith admits this season will be a blast.

“It should be very interesting and exciting this year,” Smith added. “Our expectations for this team are very high. We have a lot of guys who can shoot the ball very well and I think we have great team chemistry. They seem to get along and really like each other. One thing we must do is learn how to be consistent in everything we do. I am looking forward to working with these young men. It should be a lot of fun.”

Twitter: @JakeFurr11

419-571-9333