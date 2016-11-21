Go Figure!

1

Number of remaining Reflector schools left in the OHSAA High School Football Playoffs as the Edison Chargers advance to the state semifinals for the second consecutive year after beating Norwayne 27-20. St. Paul dropped out of the race with a 48-13 loss to Warren JFK on Saturday.

4

Number of touchdowns scored by Edison’s Sam Stoll in the Chargers win. He ran for three and added a touchdown toss accounting for all four Edison scores including a 55-yard rushing touchdown in the closing minute of the contest to give the Chargers the win.

4

Number of defensive touchdowns scored in St. Paul’s regional final game with Warren JFK. The Eagles scored three times on defense while the Flyers scored one on a 25-yard fumble recovery by Derek Gross.

4

Number of high school football teams making their first ever trip to the Final 4. They include Powell Olentangy Liberty (Div. I), Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (Div. II), Perry (Lake County, Div. IV) and Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (Div. VII).

25

Number of trips to the Final 4 by Newark Catholic giving it the state record in Ohio. Newark Catholic also owns state record for most years in the playoffs (35) and most playoff wins (72).

9

Number of No. 1 seeds out of 28 that won their region last weekend. At the beginning of the week, 15 No. 1 seeds remained with nine advancing. The state semifinalists by regional seed include nine No. 1 seeds, three No. 2 seeds, six No. 3 seeds, four No. 4 seeds, four No. 5 seeds, and two No. 7 seeds (Trotwood-Madison in Div. III and Canal Winchester Harvest Prep in Div. VII).

6

Number of remaining undefeated football teams in Ohio. Thirty one undefeated teams entered the playoffs.

146

Number of total wins for New London boys basketball coach Tom Howell in his 11 seasons coaching the Wildcats. He needs just four more to reach No. 150.

3

Number of coaches for the Monroeville boys basketball team in the past two seasons. Al Mielcarek takes over in his first season for the Eagles this season.

217-98

The record for Western Reserve boys basketball coach Chris Sheldon who has been in the position since the 2002-03 season.

16.4

The scoring average for Western Reserve’s Jaret Griffith during his Firelands Conference Player of the Year winning freshman season. It is the highest scoring average for a freshman since Plymouth’s Brook Turson averaged 18.5 in 2006-07.

8

Number of area girls basketball players in the Top 10 of the FC scoring average. Monroeville’s Paige Leitz averaged 15.7, South Central’s Summer Sweeting averaged 13.6, Western Reserve’s Andrea Robson averaged 12.6, New London’s Payton Shays averaged 12.3, New London’s Danielle Carruthers averaged 12, St. Paul’s Ashley Painley averaged 11, Western Reserve’s Cora Wyers averaged 9.8 and Plymouth’s Emily Blanton averaged 9.7.

