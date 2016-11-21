2016 All-Firelands Conference Football teams announced

Offense
Quarterback
First team — Logan Pharmer, Mapleton, Sophomore
Second Team — Jay Oswalt, Crestview, Junior; Aaron Lamoreaux, South Central, Senior
Honorable Mention — Dane Mathews, New London, Junior; Matt Perkins, Western Reserve, Junior
Running backs
First team — Colton Service, St. Paul, Senior; Derek Gross, St. Paul, Senior; Blake Anderson, Monroeville, Senior
Second team — Colten Millis, Monroeville, Senior; Josh Fries, Western Reserve, Senior; Dawson LaFever, Crestview, Senior
Honorable mention — Colton Puder, Western Reserve, Senior; Steven Hood, Western Reserve, Senior; Blake Sweet, Crestview, Junior
Wide Receivers
First team — Chase Davis, Mapleton, Senior; Gage Barone, Mapleton, Senior
Second team — Billy Woodmancy, New London, Senior; Ben Lamoreaux, South Central, Junior
Honorable mention — Max Horner, Monroeville, Junior
Center
First team — Same Meyer, St. Paul, Sophomore
Second team — Josh Dove, Plymouth, Senior
Guards
First team — Luke Nickoli, St. Paul, Junior; Rhett Roeder, Monroeville, Senior
Second team — Chris Loughman, Crestview, Junior; Kaleb Ambrose, Mapleton, Junior
Honorable mention — Owen Moffit, St. Paul, Junior
Tackles
First team — Zak Reed, St. Paul, Junior; Dakota Slocum, Crestview, Senior
Second team — Hogan Scheid, Monroeville, Junior; Kevin Brown, Monroeville, Senior; Kaleb Houser, Plymouth, Junior
Honorable mention — Dany Grine, St. Paul, Senior; Tommy Reising, South Central, Senior
Tight Ends
First team — Paul Pearce, St. Paul, Junior
Second team — Logan Benfer, Monroeville, Senior
Honorable mention — Logan Myers, Plymouth, Senior; Parker Rohr, Mapleton, Junior
Defense
Defensive Linemen
First team — Luke Nickoli, St. Paul, Junior; Hogan Scheid, Monroeville, Junior; Chandler Prise, Crestview, Senior.
Second team — Tyler Yarber, Western Reserve, Senior; Lane Fry, Crestview, Junior; Kaleb Ambrose, Mapleton, Junior.
Honorable mention — Cavin Zvosec, New London, Senior; Trey Hoover, South Central, Senior; Joseph Christoph, New London, Senior; Nic Stimpert, Crestview, Junior.
Inside Linebackers
First team — Derek Gross, St. Paul, Senior; Ryan Watt, Monroeville, Junior; Colton Campbell, Crestview, Junior.
Second team — Noah Good, St. Paul, Sophomore; Luke Buck, Western Reserve, Senior; Marcus McCormack, South Central, Junior; Jarrod Stein, Plymouth, Senior.
Honorable mention — Tycen Cooper, South Central, Sophomore; Ryan Krause, Mapleton, Senior.
Outside Linebackers/Defensive ends
First team — Jacob Molnar, New London, Senior; Logan Benfer, Monroeville, Senior.
Second team — Rhett Roeder, Monroeville, Senior; Aidan Fisher, St. Paul, Junior.
Honorable mention — Kurt Maxwell, St. Paul, Junior; Justin Marshall; New London, Junior; Jason Hale, South Central, Senior; Justin Dubois, Mapleton, Senior; Dylan Carroll, Plymouth, Senior; Jacob Prosser, Plymouth, Senior; Zach Palmer, Monroeville, Senior; Gavin Eitle, Monroeville, Junior.
Defensive Backs
First team — Nick Lukasko, St. Paul, Junior; Jake Gerlack, New London, Senior; Garrett Dudley, Crestview, Junior; Christian Durbin, Crestview, Junior; Gage Barone, Mapleton, Senior.
Second team — Conar Burns, Monroeville, Senior; Colten Millis, Monroeville, Senior; Josh Bonet, South Central, Senior; Cameron Shifflett, Crestview, Junior.
Honorable mention — Owen Starcher, St. Paul, Senior; Dale Smith, Western Reserve, Junior; Gage Blackford, Monroeville, Junior; Seth Bailey, Plymouth, Junior; Logan Hensel, Mapleton, Junior.
Punter
First team — Gage Barone, Mapleton, Senior; Austin Nester, Plymouth, Senior.
Second team — Jason Hale, South Central, Senior
Honorable mention — Derek Bond, Crestview, Junior
Kicker
First team — Joey Catalano, St. Paul, Junior.
Second team — Austin Roblin, Plymouth, Sophomore.
Honorable mention — Chris Hughes, Crestview, Junior.
FC Offensive Back of the Year — Colton Service, St. Paul, Senior
FC Offensive Lineman of the Year — Dakota Slocum, Crestview, Senior.
FC Co-Defensive Lineman of the Year — Luke Nickoli, St. Paul, Junior; Jacob Molnar, New London, Senior.
FC Defensive Back of the Year — Derek Gross, St. Paul, Senior.
FC Coach of the Year — Scott Stecher, Monroeville.