Edison rallies past Norwayne for another regional title

For 24 minutes of Saturday’s Division V Region 18 championship game, it seemed that No. 5-ranked Norwayne could do little wrong, running the ball at will against Edison’s normally stout defense.

But in the second half, it was the No. 6-ranked Chargers stealing the show. Or more like Stoll the show, which junior tailback Sam Stoll did.

The 6-foot-1-inch, 190-pounder ran for 107 of his 152 yards in the second half, including a 29-yard run to tie the game on fourth-and-4 early in the fourth quarter, then a 55-yard trudge through a blanketing snow with 1:37 remaining to lift Edison to the state semifinals for a second consecutive season with a 27-20 victory in the game played at Medina’s Ken Dukes Stadium.

For their efforts, the Chargers (12-1) will get a rematch with Canton Central Catholic (9-3) — a 40-13 victory over Garrettsville in the Region 17 game — Saturday at a location to be determined today.

“I was hoping just to hang onto the ball, make a good cut since the conditions weren’t too good,” said Stoll of the winning run. “But I was lucky enough to find an opening and get a touchdown.”

Stoll, like most in attendance, couldn’t tell exactly where he was on the snow-covered turf, he just knew the end zone had to be close to the goalpost, so he tried to get to there.

“I just wanted to go that way,” he joked, pointing in the direction where he ran.

With conditions only getting worse and worse, Edison used the wind and weather to its favor trailing 20-7 at halftime.

“We had to make a decision at halftime whether we wanted to kick into the wind and take the wind in the fourth quarter, or do we want to try and kick it deep and play good defense,” Chargers coach Jim Hall said. “We decided we needed points as soon as we could get them. So we wanted to kick it deep and try to force them to punt it into the wind and get good field position.”

With its passing game all but taken away with the wind, Norwayne relied on quarterback Elmer Zollinger’s legs rather than the arm that let him throw for 2,407 yards entering the game. Zollinger ran for 3 TDs in the opening half, racking up 130 yards on the ground.

The Bobcats scored on three of their five opening-half drives.

But the Chargers held Zollinger to just 36 yards in the second half.

“I’m not going to make any excuses. We killed ourselves,” Zollinger said. “We had a lead that big and [couldn’t close it out].”

Stoll, a big playmaker in the Edison secondary added: “We made a few defensive adjustments trying to key in and use the weather to our advantage against (Zollinger). Other than that, it really came down to a matter of heart.”

Stoll used his arm to get the Chargers within a score late in the third quarter, when he found Bryce Ostheimer open in the end zone from 12 yards out on a halfback pass. James Hill’s second of three made extra points made it 20-14 at the 3:21 mark.

After the defense forced a three-and-out, Stoll finished an eight-play, 65-yard drive with his 29-yarder on fourth down as he ran towards his sideline and then found a crease to the end zone.

“You got to give credit to your line. Week in and week out they do a great job,” Stoll said. “They come off the ball low and hard and always give me an opportunity to break away.”

Two big fourth-quarter sacks by Max Soviak forced a punt, then setup Stoll’s winning run. On fourth-and-6 in Edison territory, he dropped Zollinger for a big loss. Stoll scored on the next play.

“In the second half, we just had our playmakers make plays,” Hall said.

“First half, for some reason we were a little tight, didn’t play like we can play,” he added. “But our halftime talk was, ‘Let’s go have some fun.’ If we could start playing the way we can play, good things were going to happen.”

Norwayne went three-and-out to end the game.

“It’s satisfying, I’m not gonna lie,” said Hall of getting back to state. “It’s gratifying on so many different levels. We’re really excited to take that next step. This team is its own team and they get to write their own story, so we’re excited to see what happens next.”

Edison lost on a 47-yard walk-off field goal to Canton Central Catholic a year ago to end a historic 12-2 campaign. With 13 of 22 starters back, they weren’t expecting to have to push reset, but others thought the road back would be much more challenging than it proved to be.

“I love being an underdog. It’s nice to have the respect of others who think you’re going to win, but I’d rather be the underdog,” Stoll said. “I love this team. It’s a special group and I can’t wait to see what next week brings. It’s special to give back to the community like this.”