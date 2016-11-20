2016 OHSAA Football Playoffs – State Semifinal Pairings

Pairings are shown with seeds and overall records.

Division I – Games at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25

Home Team Listed First

Region 1 vs. Region 2

4 Cleveland St. Ignatius (12-1) vs. 1 Powell Olentangy Liberty (13-0) at Mansfield Arlin Stadium

Region 3 vs. Region 4

3 Pickerington Central (12-1) vs. 5 Cincinnati St. Xavier (8-5) at Piqua Alexander Stadium, Purk Field

Division II – Games at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25

Home Team Listed First

Region 7 vs. Region 5

1 Massillon Perry (11-2) vs. 4 Hudson (11-2) at Uniontown Lake Alumni Field

Region 6 vs. Region 8

4 Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (10-3) vs. 3 Cincinnati La Salle (11-2) at Sidney Memorial Stadium

Division III – Games at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26

Home Team Listed First

Region 11 vs. Region 9

1 Columbus St. Francis DeSales (13-0) vs. 2 Akron Archbishop Hoban (12-1) vs. at Mansfield Arlin Stadium

Region 10 vs. Region 12

1 Toledo Central Catholic (13-0) vs. 7 Trotwood-Madison (11-2) at Lima Spartan Stadium

Division IV – Games at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25

Home Team Listed First

Region 15 vs. Region 13

2 Steubenville (12-1) vs. 1 Perry (13-0) at Youngstown Boardman New Spartan Stadium

Region 16 vs. Region 14

3 Kettering Archbishop Alter (13-0) vs. 5 Columbus Bishop Hartley (10-2) at London Bowlus Field

Division V – Games at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26

Home Team Listed First

Region 18 vs. Region 17

3 Milan Edison (12-1) vs. 3 Canton Central Catholic (9-3) at Strongsville Pat Catan Stadium

Region 20 vs. Region 19

2 Coldwater (12-1) vs. 3 Coshocton (12-1) vs. at Lewis Center Olentangy Braves Stadium

Division VI – Games at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25

Home Team Listed First

Region 21 vs. Region 23

1 Cuyahoga Heights (13-0) vs. 5 Newark Catholic (9-4) at Orrville Red Rider Stadium

Region 22 vs. Region 24

1 Hamler Patrick Henry (13-0) vs. 1 Maria Stein Marion Local (12-1) at Lima Spartan Stadium

Division VII – Games at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26

Home Team Listed First

Region 25 vs. Region 27

3 Warren John F. Kennedy (12-1) vs. 7 Canal Winchester Harvest Preparatory (10-3) at New Philadelphia Woody Hayes Quaker Stadium

Region 28 vs. Region 26

3 Minster (9-4) vs. 1 McComb (12-1) vs. at Wapakoneta Harmon Field

State Semifinal Notes

Full Notes Packet: http://www.ohsaa.org/Portals/0/Sports/Football/2016/2016FBRelease5.pdf

Final Four Newcomers

Four schools are making their first appearance in the Final Four. They include Powell Olentangy Liberty (Div. I), Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (Div. II), Perry (Lake County, Div. IV) and Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (Div. VII).

Final Four Experience

Newark Catholic is making its state-record 25th appearance in the state semifinals. Newark Catholic also owns state records for most years in the playoffs (35) and most playoff wins (72). The list of top Final Four qualifiers includes:

1. Newark Catholic, 25

T-2. Mogadore, 17

T-2. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney, 17

T-4. Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller, 16

T-4. Steubenville, 16

T-6. Cleveland St. Ignatius, 15

T-6. Maria Stein Marion Local, 15

8. Coldwater, 14

9. Delphos St. John’s, 13

10. Versailles, 12

T-11. Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary, 11

T-11. Cleveland Benedictine, 11

T-11. Columbus St. Francis DeSales, 11

T-11. Ironton, 11

State Semifinalists By Seed and Record

Only nine of the 28 No. 1 seeds won their region this past weekend. Last week, 15 of the 28 No. 1 seeds advanced to the regional final. The state semifinalists by regional seed include nine No. 1 seeds, three No. 2 seeds, six No. 3 seeds, four No. 4 seeds, four No. 5 seeds, and two No. 7 seeds (Trotwood-Madison in Div. III and Canal Winchester Harvest Prep in Div. VII).

In addition, 31 undefeated teams entered the playoffs. Six now remain. The state semifinalists by record include:

13-0: 7 teams 12-1: 10 teams

11-2: 4 teams 10-3: 2 teams

10-2: 1 team 9-4: 2 teams

9-3: 1 team 8-5: 1 team

Defending State Champions

Four defending state champions have advanced to the state semifinals, after all seven of them advanced to the regional finals last weekend. The four to advance include Cincinnati La Salle (Div. II), Akron Archbishop Hoban (Div. III), Columbus Bishop Hartley (Div. IV) and Coldwater (Div. V). Three defending state champions fell in the regional finals, including Lakewood St. Edward (Div. I), Kirtland (Div. VI) and Fort Recovery (Div. VII).