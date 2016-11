OHSAA Announces Football State Semifinal Bracket Pairings

Please find this week’s regional final pairings below the following state semifinals information.

Division I State Semifinals – Friday, Nov. 25, 7:30 p.m.

Home teams and sites to be announced Sunday, Nov. 20.

Region 1 vs. Region 2

Region 3 vs. Region 4

Division II State Semifinals – Friday, Nov. 25, 7:30 p.m.

Home teams and sites to be announced Sunday, Nov. 20.

State semifinal pairings cannot be determined until after regional finals.

Division III State Semifinals – Saturday, Nov. 26, 7:00 p.m.

Home teams and sites to be announced Sunday, Nov. 20.

Region 9 vs. Region 11

Region 10 vs. Region 12

Division IV State Semifinals – Friday, Nov. 25, 7:30 p.m.

Home teams and sites to be announced Sunday, Nov. 20.

Region 13 vs. Region 15

Region 14 vs. Region 16

Division V State Semifinals – Saturday, Nov. 26, 7:00 p.m.

Home teams and sites to be announced Sunday, Nov. 20.

Region 17 vs. Region 18

Region 19 vs. Region 20

Division VI State Semifinals – Friday, Nov. 25, 7:30 p.m.

Home teams and sites to be announced Sunday, Nov. 20.

Region 21 vs. Region 23

Region 22 vs. Region 24

Division VII State Semifinals – Saturday, Nov. 26, 7:00 p.m.

Home teams and sites to be announced Sunday, Nov. 20.

Region 25 vs. Region 27

Region 26 vs. Region 28