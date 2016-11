Stoll ran for 99 yards on 18 carries scoring four touchdowns in the Chargers' 28-7 Division V Region 18 semifinal win over Eastwood last Saturday and earned enough votes to take the Player of the Week honors.

Fans can vote for one of four football players and fall sports each week online throughout the fall sports season. The contest begins at 12 a.m. Monday and runs through 4 p.m. Wednesday.