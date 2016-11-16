Jaworski making bigger impact off the field

Little did he know, he would have to make an impact off the field rather than on it.

It is practice between Week 1 and Week 2 of the 2015 high school football season. Jaworski came off of his first taste of varsity football with the Flyers and he couldn’t get enough. He jogged out to the practice field like every other day, and like he expected to for the next two seasons. During a routine punt drill, Jaworski found himself at the bottom of a pile with the facemask against his shin and two 200-pound Flyers on his back.

“I was never very flexible before that,” Jaworski said. “I didn’t think too highly of it at the time.”

Jaworski would be told he would recover from his injury in three weeks and he should be as good as new for the Flyers Week 4 game. It gave him a circle on a calendar and he was ready to be back out there with his guys. The only problem was, when Week 4 rolled around, Jaworski was still unable to walk.

“The only thing I wanted to do was get back on the field with my guys,” Jaworski said. “There were some complications and things kept coming up. The only thing I was thinking was Week 4 I would be back.”

He never truly recovered from the injury and would only see minimal time as the Flyers headed into the playoffs, mostly on special teams. After playing basketball his junior year, Jaworski was ready to get his spot back and was on the preseason depth chart as a 2-way starter for head coach John Livengood.

“He is a great kid,” Livengood said. “It is heartbreaking. It is tough when any kid from any team gets injured. You know how hard kids work and you know how much it means to them, but it was especially hard for him because he never got to experience what he really wanted to experience.”

Jaworski admitted it was incredibly hard work to get back to the level he wanted to be, to live up to the 2-way starting role he was about to take on. He would hop on his bike and ride everywhere, working to get his hamstring stronger. Three times a week he was spotted on the bike trail between Norwalk and Monroeville. He put in his time running all over Norwalk and at the recreation center on the indoor running trail. He even went through Livengood’s rigorous summer weightlifting program, and was in the best shape of his life and ready for the 2016 season.

During the Flyers first scrimmage of 2016, Jaworski came down awkwardly on his knee as it twisted under him.

“It didn’t hurt at all,” Jaworski said. “I thought I just twisted my knee a little bit, and I was comparing the pain to the hamstring and it wasn’t even close. That hamstring hurt. When the trainer wasn’t looking, I tried to put a little bit of weight on it and it popped out of place and I thought maybe it was going to be a little bit more than just a twisted knee.”

The diagnosis was a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and yet again, his season was yet again prematurely over. But, that hasn’t kept Jaworski from living out his dream of being a member of the St. Paul Flyers football team. He attends every practice, film study and game, and Livengood even calls him another coach on the sidelines. He even scheduled his surgery around the team’s schedule.

“It means a ton to me,” Jaworski said. “I grew up coming to every St. Paul football game and my biggest concern with my surgery was if I would be able to make it to Week 1. I thought I was going to miss my first football game in nine years. The surgery didn’t go through the first time so I didn’t miss a game. Then three days after my surgery, I was on the sidelines. I’m not sure if I remember much of it, but I was there. St. Paul football has always been important to me.”

But as far as a coach, Jaworski admits he may not have the most experience on the field, but he does whatever he can to motivate his teammates.

“I help them with more of the emotional stuff than anything,” Jaworski said. “I obviously didn’t have a ton of playing experience to be giving them pointers on anything, but I assure them that there is nothing guaranteed on the football field, and not to be afraid to give it their all every play. I am living proof of that.”

Livengood calls him a true leader.

“He just does a great job of leading his teammates and caring about them,” Livengood added. “It doesn’t matter if it is rain, shine, sleet or snow, he is going to be out there on his crutches. He goes to therapy after school then comes right to practice. He stays there with us the whole time. It is a tough pill to swallow to see what he has gone through but he is a very important part of our team.

“I cannot think of a way for a kid to handle it better than the way Hayden has handled it. He is an important part of our team as a captain, and his leadership has been wonderful. He shows up to everything and he supports his teammates. He kind of acts like a coach on the field, giving guys advice. He is a great teammate.”

With Jaworski on the sidelines, the Flyers are 12-0 and heading into a regional final matchup against Warren JFK at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Strongsville High School’s Pat Catan Stadium on Serpentini Field.

Though he may not physically be on the field with his teammates, they make sure to take him on the field with them each and every night, especially for the regional final matchup.

“I see on all of their wrists they write “Jaws” (Jaworski’s nickname) to keep me in their minds,” Jaworski said. “Nothing would be more fun than going out there with those guys one last time, but God has other plans.”

With the Flyers taking the field for a trip to the state semifinals on the line, Livengood recalls a conversation he had with Jaworski when he was dealing with the injury.

“He and I had a conversation early on,” Livengood said. “When he was dealing with the injury, he made the comment to me that all he really wanted to do was play St. Paul football. That still brings tears to my eyes because it was an emotional conversation and you know how much it means to him. Thats why it is incredibly heartbreaking.”

As the Flyers take the field on Saturday, one thing is certain: Jaworski will be there, rain, shine, sleet or snow.

Twitter: @JakeFurr11

419-571-9333