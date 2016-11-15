Browns', AFC North battle cry: 'It's cold out there, baby'

--Pittsburgh readies for a voyage to Cleveland under the weight of a four-game losing streak.

--Cincinnati has plummeted to 3-5-1.

--Baltimore is in first place despite a 2-4 record against foes outside the division.

--Cleveland is at absolute zero, 0-10.

The plain orange helmet has been a gathering place for the others to warm their hands.

On Sunday, Pittsburgh is favored to increase its record against the Browns across what amounts to two full seasons to 29-3. This includes all of the Browns-Steelers games since Cleveland's home opener in 2000, which ended when rookie No. 1 overall draft pick Courtney Brown sacked Pittsburgh quarterback Kent Graham on the final play of the game.

On misty Steeler Week mornings in Berea, one can almost hear the Al Lerner statue repeating what the former team owner said in life on that warm September Sunday. The game ended when Graham could not get off another play near the end zone. A delicious roar poured from every sector of Browns Stadium as the reality of a 23-20 conquest sunk in.

"This is how it's supposed to be," Lerner beamed.

It was a sun-drenched wonderland, full of a sense it was just a matter of time until Tim Couch was more popular than Bernie Kosar.

The moment extended into a snowy January day in 2003, when Pittsburgh could not stop Bruce Arians' Browns offense for the longest time in a playoff game. And then the Steelers rallied and won 36-33.

Lerner had died three months earlier. It was the day the music died in terms of "the way it's supposed to be."

The flames leaped to life some months after the playoff defeat, when Couch looked like Otto Graham in a 33-13 prime-time victory at Pittsburgh. It was a cardboard fire. Couch was cut after the season went cold.

The franchise set out for Siberia, arriving on a fast train, frozen there now.

Elsewhere in the AFC North since then, life has been a comparative holiday.

Pittsburgh made it to Super Bowls in Detroit, in Tampa and in Dallas.

Baltimore lost an AFC championship game at Pittsburgh, lost another AFC title game at New England, and finally got to a Super Bowl in New Orleans.

Cincinnati lost opening-round playoff games in 2005, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015. This became an annoyance, but it was far better than being what the Bengals were in the 1990s, the NFL's worst team of the decade.

The wind has changed. It is the coldest of Novembers in the AFC North.

At 0-10, the Browns are frozen up to their necks.

Baltimore leads the division with a 5-4 record and a brittle look. The Ravens went 0-4 in October. It could have been worse; they trailed 20-0 at Cleveland and until the final minute at Jacksonville in September victories.

Cincinnati, 3-5-1, has tasted victory once since September. That was against the Browns; thus, not particularly filling.

The Browns have had time to reflect in the wake of a 28-7 Thursday night loss at Baltimore.

"It was good to get away for a few days," coach Hue Jackson said, speaking for plenty of fans, as well.

But now they are back to work, aiming for the first win of the Jackson area, trying to take a step into the light rather than sagging deeper into Siberia.

"We feel very strongly that we are going to get things headed in the right direction as soon as we can," Jackson said.

Where does the feeling come from? The Browns have lost their last two games by a combined 63-17 score.

Maybe Jackson finds warmth in the cold wind blowing through the rest of the AFC North.

"It's frustrating," Cincinnati wideout A.J. Green said after the Bengals lost Monday night to the Giants. "We are letting it slip away."

The Steelers will be 4-6 if they lose to the Browns.

Ramon Foster, one of the few Steelers who was on the 2010 Super Bowl team, told Pittsburgh beat writer Ed Bouchette:

"It would be very idiotic to think that Cleveland is not going to play as as hard as it can. The Browns are 0-10, and we're freaking 0-4 in our last four games.

"They're going to be champing at the bit."

A more apt image for the uncommonly young Browns would be a teething ring. The Browns know better than anyone even in the coldest of years in the AFC North: It's cold out there, baby.

