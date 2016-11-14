Ohio State No. 2, Michigan No. 4

The question was how far, given the carnage around the Wolverines.

Michigan fell two spots to No. 4 in the Associated Press top 25.

The top-8 teams are the same in both the coaches poll and AP. Alabama remained No. 1 after routing Mississippi State. But there was shakeup below after No. 3 Clemson lost to Pittsburgh also on a late field goal and No. 4 Washington was soundly defeated by USC. Ohio State moved to No. 2, with Louisville No. 3, Clemson No. 5, Wisconsin No. 6, Washington No. 7 and Oklahoma No. 8.

Western Michigan, the only other undefeated team in the Football Bowl Subdivision along with ‘Bama, remains No. 21 in the coaches poll and 14th in the AP. ESPN’s “College GameDay” is headed to Kalamazoo, Mich., for Saturday’s game vs. Buffalo.

With the Associated Press’ Nos. 2-4 all losing on the same day for the first time since 1985 (when U-M was also the victim at No. 2, losing to Iowa on a last-second field goal), the Wolverines had a great chance to remain with a high ranking.

U-M dropped only from No. 2 to No. 3 in the Football Writers Association of America-National Football Foundation poll. They were passed by Ohio State, which jumped from No. 5 to No. 2 after Nos. 2-4 (Michigan, Clemson and Washington) all lost on Saturday.

Though these polls are an interesting measuring stick, the one that is most relevant is the College Football Playoff committee rankings. U-M was No. 3 last week behind Alabama and Clemson. Those will be released on Tuesday night around 9 p.m. on ESPN, between games of basketball’s Champions Classic from New York.

