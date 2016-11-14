And then there were two

Both squads played about as good of defense as they possibly could in their regional semifinal games and gave up just seven points between the two of them. Here is a quick look back at the Flyers and Chargers impressive wins over the weekend.

St. Paul 24, Monroeville 0

Who would have thought the deciding score of this contest would have come at 34 seconds after the opening kickoff? After a surprise kick gave the Flyers incredible field position, St. Paul rumbled down the field in two plays and saw Derek Gross go for 26 yards and the game’s opening score. Gross later added a 66-yard score while Joey Catalano drilled a 25-yard field goal and Colton Service pounded in a 1-yard run in the fourth to cap off the scoring.

The Flyers’ defense pitched a shutout that included a goal line stand on the Eagles’ opening drive to preserve the goose egg. The Flyers piled up 282 rushing yards on the night including 128 from Service, 116 from Gross and 38 from quarterback Nick Lukasko. He also threw for 69 yards. The Flyers were able to hold the Eagles to just 143 yards rushing and 72 yards passing. The Flyers will move on to take on Warren John F. Kennedy at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Strongsville High School’s Pat Catan Stadium/Serpentini Field for the Division VII Region 25 championship.

For the Eagles, their season ends with an impressive 10-2 record. Colten Millis did everything he could to keep the Eagles in the ballgame with 77 rushing yards while Zach Palmer gave the Eagles a boost with 37 yards on the ground. Quarterback Adam Rogers completed six passes for 72 yards. The Eagles say goodbye to 15 seniors who have improved every season at Monroeville. Millis, Palmer, Logan Myers, Blake Anderson, Logan Clouse, Conar Burns, Logan Benfer, Kevin Gerber, Rhett Roeder, Caleb Smith, Troy Johnson, Erik Reinhart, Reece Kendall, Kevin Brown and Sam Miller all played their final game in the black and gold.

Edison 28, Eastwood 7

Eastwood scored early and it woke up the Edison defense. The Chargers wouldn’t even let the Eagles sniff the end zone the rest of the night forcing three turnovers for impressive field position in the Division V Region 18 semifinal blowout. Stud running back Sam Stoll scored all four Charger touchdowns piling up 99 yards on 18 carries while senior quarterback Braden Ehrhardt chipped in with 96 yards on 20 carries and completing just one pass for 33 yards.

Leading 14-0, Edison allowed the only Eastwood score of the night after Stoll found the end zone twice. From there, it was all Edison all night as the stingy defense forced turnover after turnover and using short fields to build on the lead. With the game stalled at 21-7, Stoll broke free for a 39-yard trip to the end zone in the fourth to put the game on ice.

Edison moves on to its second straight trip to the regional final taking on 11-1 Norwayne at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Ken Dukes Stadium in Medina.

Twitter: @JakeFurr11

419-571-9333