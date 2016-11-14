7 things from NFL Week 10: Elliott adds to Steeler's skid

1. Ezekiel Elliott is the hero of all Ohio again.

He might be from Missouri, but Zeke made people smile from the Ohio River to Lake Erie on Sunday as he starred in Dallas' 35-30 win over the Steelers.

The former Buckeye is the first rookie running back to have a 60-plus-yard touchdown run and an 80-plus-yard touchdown catch in a season since Pro Football Hall of Famer Gale Sayers in 1965.

2. Pittsburgh has lost four in a row.

Of course Ben Roethlisberger's injury set the Steelers back, but they have also had some rough days defensively and now trail the Ravens in the AFC North with the Bengals right on their heels.

3. Marcus Mariota and Jameis Winston were both awesome.

The top two picks of the 2015 draft led the Titans and Buccaneers, respectively, to big wins over NFC North teams. Mariota was 19 for 26 passing for 295 yards and four touchdowns against the Packers while Winston threw for 312 yards and two TDs in a laugher against the Bears.

4. The Broncos won in historic fashion.

They looked like they were about to be a point down against the Saints late in the fourth quarter, but Will Parks returned a blocked PAT kick to instead but Denver on top 25-13.

In the season and a half since a rule change made this possible, that was the first time such a return gave the scoring team the lead.

5. Seattle and New England played another classic.

Games like the Seahawks' 31-24 win over the Patriots and Dallas' win just might help the NFL with its recent TV ratings problems.

6. The Chiefs and Broncos winning was bad for the Bengals.

Cincinnati starts the second half of the season tonight against the Giants, and it is looking like Marvin Lewis' team is going to need to win the division to make the playoffs again because three teams in the AFC West (Denver, Kansas City and Oakland) have seven wins.

7. The Browns were in the headlines despite not playing.

And not surprisingly, that was not a good thing. CBS Sports reported there is turmoil within the Cleveland organization, where owners Jimmy Haslam and his wife, Dee, could be too hands-on and quick to call for change.

Will first-year coach Hue Jackson get caught in the crossfire?

___

(c)2016 Springfield News-Sun, Ohio

Visit Springfield News-Sun, Ohio at www.springfieldnewssun.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.