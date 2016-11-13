logo

Players of the Week

Two nominees for Reflector Player of the Week

By JAKE FURR Reflector Sports Editor jakefurr@norwalkreflector.com • Today at 12:00 AM

Just two area teams remain in the high school football playoffs and this week’s Player of the Week nominees come from those two teams. 

Derek Gross of St. Paul ran for 116 yards on 13 carries scoring two touchdowns including a 66-yard run in a 24-0 win over Monroeville in the Division VII Region 25 semifinals.

Sam Stoll of the Edison Chargers ran for 99 yards on 18 carries scoring four touchdowns in the Chargers' 28-7 Division V Region 18 semifinal win over Eastwood.

Fans can vote for one of four football players and fall sports each week online throughout the fall sports season. The contest begins at 12 a.m. Monday and runs through 4 p.m. Wednesday.

