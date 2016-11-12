Flyers pitch playoff shutout in win over Eagles

On Saturday night, the St. Paul Flyers used its defense to put themselves in prime position to win a regional championship in a 24-0 Region 25 semifinal matchup with Firelands Conference foe the Monroeville Eagles at Firelands Regional Medical Center Stadium in Perkins. It was the second time in three weeks the Flyers and Eagles met on the gridiron and the fourth time in two years. St. Paul come out victorious on Saturday making it a 4-0 clean sweep in the meetings.

The highly anticipated matchup featured the Associated Press No. 2 team in Division VII in St. Paul taking on the No. 7 team in Division VII in Monroeville both of whom call the Firelands Conference home.

“I thought our defense played really well,” St. Paul coach John Livengood said. “We bent but didn’t break giving up some drives early in the game. I thought the second half we played better. It was a very solid win all the way around. We moved the ball well and played great special teams.”

The Flyers jumped on the board early after the Eagles tried to surprise the Flyers on the opening kickoff. The Flyers owned great field position ans took just two plays to get the scoring going after senior Colton Service broke a 27-yard run on the first play from scrimmage, senior Derek Gross broke free for a 26-yard touchdown run giving the Flyers the early lead.

“Anytime in a big game like this, momentum is huge so to come out and drive the length of the field off the get go was big,” Livengood said.

The Eagles found success driving to the St. Paul 4-yard line before a fourth-and-goal pass play saw the ball hit the turf giving the ball back to the Flyers. It would stay 7-0 until St. Paul kicker Joey Catalano drilled a 25-yard field goal that looked like it would have been good from 45. It would stay 10-0 heading into the halftime intermission.

“Offensively, early we had it down to the three and a pass that was a close call hit the ground and that could have been a touchdown and changed the entire complexion of the game,” Monroeville coach Scott Stecher said. “We just had to get over those humps and get the ball in the end zone. But it is high school football and these are kids. It was great to get them here and experience this.”

Play of the Game: With the third quarter clock running down, the Flyers lined up in the Wildcat formation with Gross and Service in the backfield. Gross took the snap and faked a handoff to Service. Gross broke free for a 66-yard back-breaking run to give the Flyers the 17-0 lead and seemingly the game. Without giving up his secret, Livengood figured it is never a bad thing to have his two stud running backs in the backfield at the same time.

“We thought it was something that would be successful for us,” Livengood said.

“We knew when they go in the gun that it is a formation they can run,” Stecher said of the Flyers wildcat formations. “We practiced it but didn’t make it a huge emphasis. They ran it well and they have some great backs to run that successfully. They hang their hat on those two guys and they were tough to stop in that set.”

Service added an insurance score in the fourth on a 1-yard run to put the final touches on the Flyers victory. Catalano added three extra points to go along with his field goal and Luke Nickoli added a sack in the second quarter.

Service finished with 128 yards on 22 carries while Gross added 116 yards on 13 carries. Quarterback Nick Lukasko completed 5 of 6 passes for 69 yards but found some success with his legs going for 38 yards on six carries. Catalano caught three passes for 16 yards while Paul Pearch caught one for 10 yards and Eli Meyer caught one for 43 yards.

“They are a great team and did some things to us in the gun,” Stecher said of St. Paul. “They spread us out to run. We were kind of ready for it, but hats off to them for game planning that. They put out all of the stops to beat us and we got their best shot. We had some different things for them too but we shot ourselves in the foot. We moved the ball better than we did the first time against them. We just didn’t capitalize.”

The Eagles were led by senior Colten Millis who ran for 77 yards on 16 carries. senior Zach Palmer added 37 yards on the ground on eight carries. Sophomore quarterback Adam Rogers completed six passes for 72 yards with senior Logan Clouse grabbing two of those for 33 yards. Stecher admits his seniors have played a vital role in turning around the Monroeville program.

“The senior class has really laid the foundation for us to play at a higher level,” Stecher said. “I told the kids that there are too many people in this life that just want to be OK. We are trying to teach these kids that it is not OK to be OK. They need to strive to be better and do your best at everything. They have set a good example the past couple years and I think you will see a better brand of Monroeville football going forward.”

With the win, the Flyers move on to play Warren John F. Kennedy who beat Mogadore 16-3 on Saturday night. The win also give the Flyers a spot in the Elite Eight and a chance for a regional title and a trip to state. The regional championship game will be played at 7 p.m. on Saturday at a site to be determined on Sunday.

“We are excited,” Livengood said. “This is a great group of young guys and we have far exceeded our expectations coming into the season. When kids work hard and are dedicated, good things can happen. I am especially happy for our seniors. I have used the phrase over and over but they really are a small but might group. They are just great leaders and they get it done. The thing I am most happy about is we are able to play together for another week. We are happy to extend our season another week and get the most out of it that we can. They care about each other and we get to practice another week.”

