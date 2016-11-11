Hall, Chargers ready to take on Eastwood in second round

The Chargers (10-1) came out of nowhere the last two years and captured back-to-back Sandusky Bay Conference titles, even after being predicted to finish fourth in both the media and coach’s polls prior to the 2016 season.

After a 30-14 win over Columbus Academy last week, the Orange and Blue will take on Eastwood (10-1) in the Div. V regional semi-final at Fremont High School.

“(Eastwood) is traditionally a very good program,” Charger coach Jim Hall said. “They’re coached by a guy that’s in the Coaches Hall of Fame, Jerry Rutherford. I think he has 250-some wins or something along those lines. When you watch them play, they’re fundamentally sound. They don’t beat themselves, they don’t turn the ball over, you don’t see a lot of penalties. The defense is very basic — and when I say basic I don’t mean simple, I mean fundamental. Everybody is in the right gap and they have the right fits in the run game, so it’s going to be a heck of a challenge for us.

“I think we’re two similar teams. Both teams want to run the ball and both teams want to play good defense. So it might be a quick one. Neither team is going to, I think, look to throw it a ton. But it’s going to come down to the basics that football always does — running, blocking, tackling and taking care of the football.”

Edison has been led by quarterback Braden Ehrhardt and running back Sam Stoll, the younger brother of Dan Stoll, who helped the Chargers to the Div. V state semi-final a year ago.

Ehrhardt, although a backup QB last season, was originally slated to play running back this fall, until starting quarterback Cody Scott suffered an injury that sidelined him. Ehrhardt has done nothing to disappoint.

“I guess I can’t yes,” Hall said of expecting Ehrhardt to fulfill his role at quarterback. “That wasn’t the plan going in. But sometimes things don’t work out and it’s actually better that way. I’m not going to say necessarily it would’ve been better, I think Cody is a good quarterback and I think what our mind was going in was that Cody and Braden at the same time were going to have the most talent on the field. And it’s actually worked out that way, just Cody is now the halfback and Braden quarterback.

“Braden plays with a lot of confidence. He’s a good leader and he passes that on to our team. He helps lead and helps drive. What he’s done this year is just awesome to see because he’s such a great kid and puts so much time and effort into this. For him to get this kind of payoff I think is great,” Hall said.

Ehrhardt is excited to be a part of a new precedent at Edison.

“It’s just great,” he said. We’re building a tradition here and hopefully it continues down the next several generations. It’s great to be a part of it right now. I don’t think a lot of people thought we could (be SBC champs) again. I don’t think there was the amount of confidence going in, but our guys knew we could do it.”

Hall also expressed how much of an impact Stoll has had on the team and its’ success this season.

“Sam is a talented kid. He’s a good-sized kid with great speed and great vision. He’s just a good athlete all the way around. He can do a lot of different things and we try to take advantage of that as much as we can. He comes from a football family and I think he’s benefitting from that. He’s been able to grow up and see it and be a part of it for a long time. And to have those gifts talent-wise, he just brings the whole package. He’s another kid that’s a good leader and our kids rally around him and draw from his confidence and I think that goes a long way in helping us.”

Stoll, although a man of few words, had something to say about the way the Charger community has rallied around the team.

“It means a lot. The community has been behind us the whole time and it’s meant a lot to us what they’ve done for our program the last couple years. It’s always nice to put on a good show for them. We’re building a program here and we hope that we continue this tradition in the future,” he said.

Hall also wants to see the hunger burn in the eyes of his players in years to come.

“It’s been a great experience and what you hope for is that the kids feed off of that,” he said.

From what they’ve showed as of late, the Chargers are starving for the success that they’ve earned.

