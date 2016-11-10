Millis, Anderson ready to share the spotlight

A team’s season can be defined by troubling moments, or it can be defined by how the team responds. For the Monroeville Eagles, a bad break came in a Week 5 win at Mapleton when senior running back Blake Anderson went down with a leg injury. The injury would sideline Anderson for six weeks and the Eagles needed a way to replace the talented bruising runner.

Senior Colten Mills was up to the challenge.

Millis proceeded to lead the Eagles to four more wins in the final five weeks as the feature back compiling 1,104 yards on 146 carries averaging 110 yards a game and scoring 21 times on the ground. Millis replaced Anderson who piled up 934 yards and scored 14 touchdowns in just six games for the Eagles.

“They are high character guys and Millis is a very high character kid,” Monroeville coach Scott Stecher said. “He smiles all the time and works incredibly hard. He is a happy-go-lucky kid. Sometimes it drives us nuts but I wouldn’t want him any other way. He has a great family and great parents.”

Anderson was tackled from behind during the Eagles Week 5 win over Mapleton and his leg bent in an unusual way breaking it. Six weeks later, Anderson was back on the field for the Eagles Week 11 playoff game agains Windham. Stecher admitted there was just one thing going through his mind when he saw his star running back go down with the injury.

“Oh no!” Stecher admitted. “It happened right in front of us when they pulled him down from behind. But in the moment of the game, we only thought, “next man up” because the game was still close. Millis stepped up and ran hard and won the game.”

Millis saw his teammate in pain and carted off the field. In that moment, he knew what he had to do to keep the Eagles undefeated.

“I knew we were losing a great player and that if we wanted to still have a successful season, we would all have to bring our A-game,” Millis said. “He is a great talent and it was tough playing without him, but it is great to have him back.”

While Anderson felt a pain he never felt before, he had plenty running through his mind, but he knew his team was in great hands.

“A lot went through my mind in that moment,” Anderson said. “Everyone will have to work together more now than ever. I wasn’t worried about our success because I knew we had great backs behind me in Millis, Benfer and Horner so I figured they knew what they had to do.”

As did Stecher.

“We have a lot of unselfish running backs in Millis, (Logan) Benfer and (Zach) Palmer,” Stecher said. “Dominic Ruffing is seeing it as a sophomore now. They all have been in the shadows of the spotlight with Blake there. All of them would be starters for any other team. They have all worked very hard and it helps our team chemistry. They have set a great example for making the team work.”

Since then, the Eagles pieced together one of the most successful seasons in recent memory at Monroeville finishing 9-1 in the regular season and blowing through Windham in their playoff opener in which Anderson found the end zone for the first time since breaking his leg six weeks earlier.

“It took a lot of work and therapy,” Anderson said of the process to getting back. “And that was just to be able to run. Now I am working on my cutting. It is feeling a lot better now. I just wanted to give it all I had because Week 5 could have been my last game and I didn’t want that to be the case.”

Millis was looked at to step into the major role for the final five weeks of the regular season. It was a role he knew he had to fill.

“I just knew from the beginning that I had to pick up my team,” Millis said. “I am a senior and I like to lead and I just wanted to get everything going so that we could keep playing.”

“He was doing a great job even before I got hurt with his agility and speed out the outside,” Anderson said.

The game that really showed Stecher that the Eagles would be OK was a big win over Crestview.

“The Crestview game showed just what these kids could do,” Stecher said. “They had it in their mind that they could do it without Blake, but that game really proved just how special this team is. Now having Blake back and when he score last week, that was probably the biggest celebration we have ever had in the end zone. They were all happy for him. Now they are just ready to go on with business.”

Going on with business now takes the Eagles to a regional semifinal showdown with Firelands Conference foe the St. Paul Flyers. The big game kicks off at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Firelands Regional Medical Center Stadium in Perkins.

With the bad breaks behind them, the Eagles are hoping to keep the season alive.

