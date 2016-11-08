Tailgating with local teams at Reflector

The party will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Reflector’s parking lot at 61 E. Monroe St.

All are invited to celebrate the success of the local football teams with food and live music.

The local games are as follows:

The Division VII playoff game St. Paul vs. Monroeville will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday at Perkins High School’s Firelands Regional Medical Center Stadium. This will be a rematch of two weeks ago when the Flyers (11-0) edged the Eagles (10-1) 14-8 to capture their fifth straight Firelands Conference title. This is the second straight year the two teams have met in the playoffs.

The regional semifinal football game for Edison (10-1) vs. Eastwood (10-1) will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday at Fremont’s Harmon Field. The Chargers were co-champs of the Sandusky Bay Conference for the second straight season.

Players, coaches and their fans are invited.