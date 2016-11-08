Pat Elflein helps fight drug abuse

"It was a great opportunity," Elflein said. "They have a drug-free club there, which is where high school students take a pledge to be drug-free for a year and are subject to random drug tests.

"In Pickerington, I know from being out there and having people close to me go through drug issues that it's a problem out there. And those people who are running that drug-free club are changing the culture."

He said a former football coach of his, Wayne Campbell, runs the Tyler's Light nonprofit drug awareness program that he started after losing his son Tyler to a drug overdose. Tyler Campbell was a football player in Pickerington who walked on at Akron, earned a scholarship, then was injured and in recovery developed an addiction to pain pills.

Elflein was eager to speak to the gathering "because one of my brothers (Matt) went through (drug addiction and has been clean for three years), and one of my friends, Zach Hemmila, out in Arizona who recently passed away, he's one of my best friends, I grew up with him."

Hemmila, who wore No. 65 like Elflein and was headed into his senior season with the Wildcats, died in his sleep in August because of what the medical examiner in Tucson, Arizona, ruled to be an accidental but toxic mix of a prescription pain-killer and Xanax.

More McCall, if ...

Coach Urban Meyer said the punt return job is up for grabs this week, though hybrid back Curtis Samuel likely will get first crack at it at Maryland. Dontre Wilson, who had held the job, is still in the running.

But another interesting contestant is freshman running back Demario McCall, who returned one punt for 15 yards in a 62-3 win over Nebraska last week, and he wound up leading the Buckeyes in rushing in his mop-up role with 73 yards.

There won't be earlier playing time with the offense for the speedy McCall "until he learns to be secure with the ball," Meyer said. "But he's earning some rights, and he works really hard at it."

MSU game at noon

Ohio State's game at Michigan State on Nov. 19 will start at noon, it was announced Monday.

tmay@dispatch.com

@TIM_MAYsports

___

(c)2016 The Columbus Dispatch (Columbus, Ohio)

Visit The Columbus Dispatch (Columbus, Ohio) at www.dispatch.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.