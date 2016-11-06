Here are your nominees for Reflector Player of the Week

Here are this week’s nominees.

For the fall sports, Rachel Bleile of St. Paul volleyball earned the nod after dishing out 31 assists in the Flyers regional semifinal win on Wednesday. She proceeded to dish out 51 more in a 4-set regional final loss to McComb on Saturday in the regional finals. The Flyers finished 26-1 this season as the setter added 82 assists in her final two games of the season.

Aimee Smith of Norwalk volleyball earns the nod after hammering down 15 kills in a 3-set regional semifinal win over Celina on Wednesday and adding five more kills in a 3-set regional final loss to Padua on Saturday. The Truckers finished 21-6 on the season with an NOL, sectional and district title.

Plymouth’s Nathaniel Redden gets a nomination for being the first Plymouth cross country runner since 1988 to advance to state in the sport. He finished Saturday’s race in 60th place with a 16:57.30.

St. Paul’s Lily Dowdell earns a nomination after being the only female representative in the Division III state cross country race on Saturday. She finished 59th out of 179 runners with a 19:54.60.

The football representatives all play the same position. Colten Millis of Monroeville led the Eagles to a playoff victory over Windham with a 204-yard, 5-touchdown performance on Saturday night. The Eagles improve to 10-1 and take on St. Paul on Saturday.

The Dynamic Duo of Colton Service and Derek Gross of St. Paul earn nods individually. Service bruised his way to 23 carries for 250 yards and five touchdowns in the Flyers 56-20 win over East Canton on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Gross added 22 carries for 204 yards and three scores in the victory.

Sam Stoll of Edison wraps up the nominees after going over 100 yards rushing again, but also adding a 45-yard touchdown strike on a halfback pass play to Bryce Ostheimer.

Fans can vote for one of four football players and fall sports each week online throughout the fall sports season. The contest begins at 12 a.m. Monday and runs through 4 p.m. Wednesday.