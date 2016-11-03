After SBC repeat — Edison eyes another playoff run

MILAN — Most expected the Edison football team to have another solid season in 2016.

But losing one of the most talented senior classes from the greatest season in program history from 2015 — there were certainly fair questions about a repeat performance.

But the Chargers — ranked N0. 6 in the final Division V Associated Press state poll — are in the exact same position as last year. They went 9-1, earned a share of the Sandusky Bay Conference title and will host a first-round playoff game against Gahanna Columbus Academy (8-2) at 7 p.m. Saturday in Milan.

Edison even lost to the same team as it did in 2015, though were much more competitive this season. The Chargers fell to Clyde (28-10) in their lone blemish a year ago, but this season lost a tough 28-24 game at Clyde. Edison turned it over on downs twice in Clyde territory late in the game, and fumbled at its own 22-yard line to set up a short Flier touchdown in the defeat.

“I think we all felt it was a group that could do that,” Edison coach Jim Hall said of another 9-1 season. “I don’t know from the outside what people thought about it — but we felt like it was a team with a lot of experience coming back and we knew it was a solid junior class to blend in with our seniors.

“So we were confident going in, and we were obviously really pleased with the way they came together and how they played,” he added. “Getting back in this position was a big goal, and I’m happy for the kids that they were able to accomplish that.”

With six three-year starters on defense, Hall knew if healthy his team was going to be very solid on that side of the ball in 2016. But perhaps no bigger impact came from under center for the Chargers. Keegan Hall had been a three-year starter for Edison, and ran the tricky triple option offense flawlessly from 2013-15.

With Cody Scott slated to replace him, he broke his hand on the first day of contact back in August, and Braden Ehrhardt was asked to switch back to his former position.

All Ehrhardt has done is rush for 748 yards and 15 TDs while completing 47-of-83 passes for 703 yards and 7 TDs.

“I think the transfer of the skilled positions was huge,” Hall said. “Braden taking over at quarterback was big, because we had other plans going in and then because of injury he was able to step in.

“The way he seamlessly stepped in to run the offense, he’s done a great job with all the reads and being in control of things,” he added. “And then players like Sam Stoll (1,329 yards, 20 TDs) and the halfbacks, really the transition of skilled players from who we lost the year before was big.”

But now a new challenge awaits: Trying to repeat as regional champions, which starts Saturday when Edison faces the Vikings in a Region 18 quarterfinal.

“They are fast, play a spread offense and have very good athletes on the perimeter and in the backfield,” Hall said of Columbus Academy. “They can spread the ball around and attack you. We’ve seen a lot of those attacks here obviously in our league, but their overall team speed is something we haven’t seen.

“Defensively they get after you and have good size up front,” he added. “A lot of things we have seen, but I think it’s a different level of speed maybe than what we’ve been used to.”