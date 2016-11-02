Lamoreaux, Arnold named Players of the Week

Arnold finished in 16th place at Saturday’s regional meet in Tiffin with a 17:12 earning a state berth individually. He is the first St. Paul representative to earn the award this Fall.

Lamoreaux completed 14 of 20 passes for 125 yards and a TD while running the ball 17 times for 196 yards and two scores in an overtime win against New London on Friday night. It was the senior’s final game at SC. He was the first Trojan to earn the honor this season.

Fans can vote for one of four football players and fall sports each week online throughout the fall sports season. The contest begins at 12 a.m. Monday and runs through 4 p.m. Wednesday.