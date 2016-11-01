Postseason tickets on sale for area schools

Pre-sale ticket prices are $8 for both students and adults. All tickets will be $9 at the gate. St. Paul High School will receive a portion of the pre-sale tickets.

St. Paul High School will play East Canton at 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 5th at Whitney Field.

Monroeville football tickets

Tickets for the football playoff game at Monroeville on Sat. Nov. 5 will be on sale in the athletic office Wednesday, Nov. 2nd from 3pm-5pm and Thursday, Nov. 3rd from 5pm-7pm. Tickets will not be available to purchase during school hours. Tickets will be $8 presale and $9 at the gate. Please buy your tickets at the high school, as Monroeville will receive a portion of the pre-sale.

St. Paul volleyball tickets

Pre-sale tickets for St. Paul Volleyball Regional Semi-final game will be on sale in the high school office. Tickets will be available during school hours until Wednesday at 2 pm. The pre-sale ticket price is $6 for both adults and students. All tickets will be $8 at the gate.

Norwalk volleyball tickets

The Norwalk Lady Truckers Volleyball team has advanced to the regional semi-final game and will play Celina in the second match at Ontario High School on Wednesday. The Norwalk High School Athletic Department will sell pre-sale tickets for the game through Wednesday. Pre-sale tickets are $6 while tickets at the door are $8.