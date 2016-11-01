logo
Postseason tickets on sale for area schools

By Reflector Sports Staff • Today at 2:30 PM

St. Paul football pre-sale tickets for the home playoff game vs. East Canton will be on sale in the high school office during school hours beginning Tuesday, November 1st at noon through Friday, November 4th at 2 pm.

Pre-sale ticket prices are $8 for both students and adults. All tickets will be $9 at the gate. St. Paul High School will receive a portion of the pre-sale tickets.

St. Paul High School will play East Canton at 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 5th at Whitney Field.

Monroeville football tickets

Tickets for the football playoff game at Monroeville on Sat. Nov. 5 will be on sale in the athletic office Wednesday, Nov. 2nd from 3pm-5pm and Thursday, Nov. 3rd from 5pm-7pm. Tickets will not be available to purchase during school hours. Tickets will be $8 presale and $9 at the gate. Please buy your tickets at the high school, as Monroeville will receive a portion of the pre-sale.

St. Paul volleyball tickets

Pre-sale tickets for St. Paul Volleyball Regional Semi-final game will be on sale in the high school office. Tickets will be available during school hours until Wednesday at 2 pm. The pre-sale ticket price is $6 for both adults and students. All tickets will be $8 at the gate.

Norwalk volleyball tickets

The Norwalk Lady Truckers Volleyball team has advanced to the regional semi-final game and will play Celina in the second match at Ontario High School on Wednesday. The Norwalk High School Athletic Department will sell pre-sale tickets for the game through Wednesday. Pre-sale tickets are $6 while tickets at the door are $8.

