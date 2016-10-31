Week 10 was a fun one, on to playoffs

Sandusky 23, Norwalk 8

It was tough sledding for the Truckers on Friday night against eventual Norther Ohio League champions the Sandusky Blue Streaks. Despite the lone loss to Lorain and a 2-point win over Bellevue, it was the closest game for the Streaks with a gutsy performance by the Trucker defense. It was a defense that helped the Truckers turn around a 2-8 record in 2015 to a 6-4 record in 2016. Although, the loss knocked the Truckers out of playoff contention, a young core of impressive players return in 2017. Trenten Morrow added the Truckers only score on an 85-yard dash in his final game for Norwalk.

St. Paul 14, Monroeville 8

It was a contest that lived up to the hype. With both teams seeking an undefeated season, an FC championship and playoff positioning, the teams battled in a scoreless second half defensive war and saw the Flyers come out on top earning their fifth consecutive FC championship, the first time in the conference’s history that has been achieved. The Eagles got on the board first in the second quarter on a Colten Millis bruising run and the do-it-all back also added the 2-point conversion after a bobbled snap on the point-after attempt forced him to take off. Three minutes later, St. Paul’s Colton Service rumbled into the end zone and Nick Lukasko found Paul Pearce (remember that) for the 2-point conversion tying the game at eight. On the ensuing kickoff, Service forced a Monroeville fumble that was recovered by the Flyers. With 25 seconds remaining in the first half, Lukasko found Pearce for a 39-yard strike when Pearce plucked the football away from a Monroeville defender in what was the play of the game. The Flyers missed the PAT but would put up an impressive defensive stand in the second half and take the FC title.

Service finished with 112 yards rushing and a TD while Lukasko completed just one pass to Pearce for the 39-yard strike. Luke Nickoli had three sacks defensively including back-to-back sacks at the end of the third quarter.

Millis led the way for Monroeville with 52 yards rushing and a TD. Defensively, Conar Burns picked off a pair of passes with one leading to Millis’ rushing touchdown thanks to great field position.

Both teams will see Week 11 at home.

Edison 42, Perkins 14

The Edison Chargers put on a show starring running back Sam Stoll seemingly every week. The speedy back went off again when he finished with 219 yards on 22 carries and scoring on runs of 69 and 73 yards. He also added a 10-yard TD reception. His first five carries went for 159 yards and two scores. The eye-popping numbers helped the Chargers clinch a share of the Sandusky Bay Conference title and a home playoff contest. With the kind of roll the Chargers are on and the play of their leader at running back, there could be a lot more to this football season for the orange and blue. It was the second consecutive season the Chargers finished 9-1.

South Central 33, New London 27, OT

This one may not have had any conference or playoff implications, but it did not stop the Trojans and Wildcats from taking it lightly. The Trojans scored the only TD of overtime to take this one from New London. South Central quarterback Aaron Lamoreaux sent his career out in impressive fashion throwing for 125 yards and a score while running for 196 yards and a pair of touchdowns in his final game with the Trojans. He completed a pass to brother Ben Lamoreaux in the second quarter on an 8-yard play and added his scoring runs of five yards each in the first and third. Cristiano Murphy took off from 20-yards out to add the walk-off win for the Trojans in overtime.

The Wildcats saw some impressive individuals doing what they needed to do to win the game. Jake Gerlak continued to prove he is one the the FC’s top defensive backs with an 86-yard Pick-6. Jacob Molnar added a rushing and passing score in the contest while Dane Mathews had 132 yards passing and 87 yards rushing including a 55-yard score. Billy Woodmancy had just two catches but went for 101 yards and a 60-yard score from Molnar. Both teams ended the season at 3-7.

Mapleton 70, Western Reserve 49

The Roughriders had no answer for the Mapleton pass game while the Mounties couldn’t stop Western’s run game. What ensued was a 119-point contest between the two FC rivals. Mapleton’s sophomore QB Logan Pharmer piled up 413 yards and nine touchdowns through the air to six different receivers. But Western senior Josh Fries was not about to see his season end without a fight. He ran for 175 yards on 43 of the Roughriders 62 carries and five touchdowns. Matt Perkins ran for a pair of TDs and threw for another, a 6-yard strike to Will Rogers. Western fell to 2-8 on the season.

Crestview 31, Plymouth 0

The Big Red had no offensive answer for rival Crestview on Friday night. They were only able to muster 136 total yards of offense. The Big Red defense played well holding the Cougars scoreless until late in the first half. Dylan Carroll and Jarred Stein led the way with 11 and 10 tackles respectively. The Big Red finished 2016 with a 2-8 record.

Columbian 40, Willard 14

The Flashes started the season out with a win, but saw 2016 end with a 9-game losing streak after a battle for the NOL basement loss to Columbian. Ethan Daub ended his career with a 11 of 20 for 149 yard performance. Chad Maul ran for 151 yards on 28 carries, and Nick Cofer grabbed six passes for 78 yards to lead the Flashes. Willard ends the season 1-9 with a move to the small division of the SBC next season.

Twitter: @JakeFurr11

419-571-9333