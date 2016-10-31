Go Figure!

2,000

Number of career digs by St. Paul’s Kaeleigh Stang who surpasses the milestone with 52 digs this past week during the district tournament which saw St. Paul take the championship. She now stands at 2,038 and is only the second person in school history to reach 2,000 digs.

45

Number of combined wins for Norwalk (20-5) and St Paul (25-0) as they both prepare for regional volleyball this week. St. Paul travels to Elida and Norwalk goes to Ontario at 7: 30 p.m. on Wednesday evening.

2

The number of Northern Ohio League titles and first team All-NOL selections achieved by Norwalk High School siblings Max & Megan Berry. Both helped their teams to NOL titles and both were first team All-NOL selections in golf and tennis respectively.

43

Number of carries for Western Reserve senior running back Josh Fries in the Roughriders 70-49 loss to Mapleton. He complied 175 yards and five rushing touchdowns in his final game.

321

Number of yards compiled by South Central quarterback Aaron Lamoreaux on Friday night after the Trojans beat New London in overtime. He threw for 125 yards and a score while running for 196 and a pair of TD’s.

2nd

The team place of the New London boys cross country team in Saturday’s Division III Regional meet at Tiffin. The Wildcats were paced by Carson Coey (17:21.80), Curtis Joppeck (17:29.35), Dominic Albaugh (17:35.01), Mitchell Joppeck (18:18.34), Court Britt (18:23.92), Austin Reed (19:06.64) and Jacob Allen (19:07.71). The Wildcats advance to state as a team.

1983

The last time the Norwalk Truckers boys cross country team advanced to state. On Saturday, Norwalk took fourth as a team and will race in the state meet on Saturday. Christopher Mohr took the top time among Norwalk runners with a 17:24.66 and a 19th place finish while Robert Vazquez took 20th with a 17:27.11. Julian Go took 27th with a 17:39.98 and Ethan Bores finished in 34th with a 17:48.90. Jose Domingues (43rd; 18:06.90), Owen Lottman (54th; 18:20.26) and Nicholas Berry (56th; 18:21.18) rounded out the day for Norwalk.

1988

The last time a Plymouth cross country runner advanced to state individually. On Saturday, senior Nathaniel Redden broke the 28-year drought with a 21st place finish in 17:19.09 in the regional meet.

10

The number of district championships the St. Paul Flyers volleyball program has won in the past 15 years after taking the title in a 3-set win over 11th ranked Buckeye Central on Thursday.

13-9

The lead Lexington had over Norwalk in the fifth set of the district finals in volleyball on Thursday before the Truckers came storming back to take a 16-14 win and the championship. It was the third time in the last three seasons the Truckers and Lady Lex met in the district finals with Norwalk coming away with a pair of wins.

If you know of an interesting number from a high school sporting event, send it to jakefurr@norwalkreflector.com and you could see it used in next week’s Go Figure!