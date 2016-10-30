Teams learn matchups with Week 11 on the way

With the conclusion, three area teams learned their postseason fates and the preparation for Week 11 has already started. Three Reflector area schools will see postseason action with all of them hosting a home playoff game. Let’s take a look at who, when and where each team will be playing in Week 11.

The St. Paul Flyers leapfrogged Magadore in Division VII Region 25 to take over the No. 1 spot after defeating Monroeville on Friday night 14-8 to improve to 10-0. The Flyers will host their playoff game on Saturday night at Whitney Field as the 6-4 East Canton Hornets come to Norwalk. The Hornets lost to Lucas in Week 1 and saw a stretch of three straight losses in Weeks 4-6 Losing to Garaway, Ridgewood and Sandy Valley, but East Canton is riding a 4-game losing streak including a 60-13 Week 10 win over Tuscarawas Central Catholic to take a playoff spot away from TCC. During the streak, the Hornets have given up just 40 points in the final four weeks of the season. The game will kickoff at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Whitney Field.

The Monroeville Eagles dropped a spot after the Week 10 loss to St. Paul to No. 4, but the Eagles will still host a playoff contest at Marsh Field. The 9-1 Eagles will host the 7-3 Windham Bombers for a fun No. 4 vs No. 5 postseason showdown. The Bombers started the season off with a loss to Sebring McKinley (24-20) but scattered their other two losses out to Jackson-Milton (50-29) and Grand Valley (41-6) across the season. The Bombers are riding a 3-game winning streak heading into Week 11. This game will kick off at 7 p.m. on Saturday night at Marsh Field.

The Edison Chargers are the final team to make it into the playoffs as they took the No. 3 seed in Division V Region 18 with their 9-1 record. They will play host to the 8-2 Columbus Academy Vikings in a tough Week 11 showdown. The Vikings only two losses came to 6-4 Newark Catholic (34-26) and 10-0 Bexley (28-14). This game will also be on Friday night at 7 p.m. at Edison High School. It will be the second consecutive year the Chargers host a playoff game.