Here are your Week 10 Reflector Players of the Week nominees

For the fall athletes, St. Paul’s Ashley Painley leads things off after leading the Flyers with 16 kills in a 3-set district final win over Buckeye Central on Thursday. She also recorded 10 points serving with two aces. It was the Flyers’ 10th district championship in 15 years.

Sara Staley of Norwalk volleyball gets the nomination after recording 16 kills and four blocks in the Truckers Division II district championship win over Lexington on Thursday. The Truckers won in a 5-set thriller.

Lydia Wiers of Willard earns the nomination despite a Flashes loss to Mohawk on Wednesday. Wiers sent down 22 kills as the sophomore led the team in the category.

Finally, Jared Arnold of St. Paul cross country gets the nomination after finishing in 16th place at Saturday’s regional meet in Tiffin with a 17:12 earning a state berth individually.

The football nominations are headlined by South Central quarterback Aaron Lamoreaux who completed 14 of 20 passes for 125 yards and a TD while running the ball 17 times for 196 yards and two scores in an overtime win against New London on Friday night. It was the senior’s final game at SC.

Another quarterback earned a nod in Trenten Morrow of Norwalk who scored the Truckers’ only touchdown on an 85-yard dash to the end zone. The Truckers finished 6-4 on the year.

A defensive player earned a nomination in St. Paul’s Luke Nickoli after he recorded back-to-back sacks and three on the evening in the Flyers FC clinching win over Monroeville on Friday night.

Finally, yet again, Edison’s Sam Stoll earned another nomination after he recorded scoring runs of 69 and 73 yards finishing with 219 yards on 22 carries and a 10-yard touchdown reception in the Chargers win over Perkins on Friday.

Fans can vote for one of four football players and fall sports each week online throughout the fall sports season. The contest begins at 12 a.m. Monday and runs through 4 p.m. Wednesday.