Truckers season comes to an end

In Friday night’s Northern Ohio League contest between Sandusky and Norwalk, that proved true as the Truckers fell by a score of 23-8.

The game was much closer than that, though — at least for the most part.

With the loss Norwalk (6-4) has been eliminated from playoff contention.

After forcing a Blue Streak three-and-out on their first possession, Norwalk’s Trenten Morrow threw a pick-six and Sandusky was on the board, 6-0.

The Truckers were able to hold the highly-talented Streaks to just three more points before halftime.

Sandusky came out of halftime ready to go, as they quickly marched down the field for their second touchdown on the night to make it 16-0.

Norwalk answered with an 85-yard rushing score by Morrow and Trevon Raymore added the two-point conversion to cut Sandusky’s lead in half, 16-8.

In the fourth quarter, Morrow found a wide-open Kaden Livingston for a 45-yard pickup that set up a first a goal for the Truckers. But a fumble by Morrow was recovered by the Streaks — ending the Truckers’ threat to tie the game.

On Sandusky’s ensuing drive, it capped off the scoring on a 77-yard air strike for the final score.

“Our kids played extremely hard, I’m just proud of everything they gave us,” Norwalk coach Chris MacFarland said. “Our seniors are outstanding kids. We were in the game, down eight, and they gave us a chance to get down here and possibly tie it up.

“No comment though about some of the things that happened tonight,” MacFarland said, referring to some of the calls that were made — or lack thereof. “It just changes to momentum of the game. We have a chance to go ahead and move the ball. Our defense played outstanding against a very talented team.”

The Trucker defense was able to hold the Streaks to just three points in the first half.

“I really thought that they played outstanding tonight. They played all year undersized, and people probably saying stuff about speed or whatever else, but they learned the game plan every week, went out and executed it and they believed in what they were doing and that’s just outstanding the way they played this year defensively. I’m just so proud of what they gave us and I know we’re going to keep building from that.”

From a 2-8 record a season ago to 6-4 this year, it’s easy to see all the improvement the team has made.

“The kids vowed to not have the same type of turnout,” MacFarland said. “They did a great job in the offseason and week to week. We’ve got four losses to four tournament teams. We played them all extremely well. It’s a building block for us. We’ve been where Sandusky is, two years ago. We’re just building back again. I think what we have youth-wise and what experience we gained with a lot of underclassmen this year, we’re going into the right direction.”

The tough part for Norwalk is saying goodbye to its’ seniors.

“Every week we talk about ‘Play like it’s your last game.’ Well, tonight it is your last regular season game. After that, you never know what’s going to happen. And they did. They laid it on the line and we got production out of all of our seniors. They came out and gave us what we asked for. We just came up short. But I’m very proud of what they’ve done.”