Trojans' Murphy runs in game-winning TD on first OT possession

But despite both South Central and New London ending the season with identical records, each team never gave up, sending Friday’s game in Greenwich to overtime.

The Trojans stopped the Wildcats from making the necessary first down in overtime.

And then it was Cristiano Murphy time. The sophomore ran the ball 20 yards for the game-winning touchdown on the Trojans’ first possession to give South Central the 33-27 win.

“He’s an athlete; he can run,” coach Wayne Hinkle said. “You can’t teach speed. He makes plays when you need them. He made the right one at the right time.”

South Central and New London ended their seasons 3-7 overall and 2-5 in the Firelands Conference.

“We wanted to make sure we could end with a win to build on it for next year,” Hinkle said the Trojans’ victory. “It’s big for our kids. It’s big for our seniors.”

New London tied it up at 27 with 7:54 left in regulation when Bill Woodmancy grabbed a 60-yard TD reception off a halfback option from Jacob Molnar.

South Central drew first blood with Aaron Lamoreaux’s 5-yard quarterback keeper. Josiah Wright’s extra point was good and it was 7-0 with 4:36 in the first quarter.

New London answered with 1:51 left in the period when Molnar run 14 yards to pay dirt. Woodmancy’s PAT failed and the Trojans held onto a 7-6 lead.

“We gave up some big plays, some big assignments,” Wildcats coach Brad Bickens said.

“Our guys were ready to fight and not give up,” he continued. “There was not a time when they stopped believing. They wanted the game 100 percent of the time.”

Late in the second quarter, Ben Lamoreaux grabbed an 8-yard TD pass from his brother to increase South Central’s lead to 14-6. The 79-yard drive featured a 43-yard run by Tycen Cooper.

But New London wouldn’t go away. Jake Gerlak picked off a deep pass by South Central’s Aaron Lamoreaux and ran it back 86 yards as time expired for halftime. The Wildcats’ two-point conversion failed and the Trojans went into the locker room with 14-12 lead.

“I don’t think this team believes in prosperity,” South Central’s Hinkle said. “Anytime we’d get ahead, we’d let something happened and we’d let them back in the game.”

The Trojans scored twice in the third quarter; the first was a 15-yard TD run by Cooper with 7:35 in the period.

Lamoreaux plunged into the end zone on a 5-yard quarterback keeper and with 2:35 left in the third quarter, South Central was up 27-12.

New London QB Dane Mathews galloped 55 yards to score with 33 seconds left in the third period. The two-pointer was good and the Wildcats cut South Central’s lead to 27-20.

