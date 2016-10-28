Plymouth, Western end season with loss

Both teams were kept off of the scoreboard until just 1:35 remained in the first half when the Cougars’ Dawson LaFever tallied on a 5- yard run, and Chandler Prise tacked on the PAT to make it 7-0. Prise then added a 22-yard field goal with just :04 showing to give the visitors a 10-0 halftime lead.

Crestview used big plays in the third quarter to extend it lead to 24-0. LaFever scored on a 32-yard run at the 9:44 mark, and Christian Durbin raced 83 yards to pay dirt with :57 left in the period. Prise added both extra points.

The final score came with 7:18 left in the game on a 22-yard run by Jay Oswalt.

In addition to pitching the shutout, the Crestview defense limited the Big Red to just 136 total yards.

The Plymouth defense also played well as Dylan Carroll and Jarred Stein led the way with 11 and 10 tackles respectively.

The Big Red close out at 2-8, and 0-7 in the FC. Crestview finishes at 7-3 overall and 5-2 in the league.

Western loses in a shootout

NANKIN — For lovers of offensive football, Mapleton was the place to be on Friday night, as the Mounties outscored Western Reserve 70-49 in a Firelands Conference shootout.

Sophomore quarterback Logan Pharmer completed 22 of 25 passes for 413 yards and nine touchdowns for Mapleton, completing scoring tosses to six different receivers.

The Mounties scored 21 points in each of the first two quarters, and led 42-28 at the half. They then added 14 points in each of the two final frames to win going away.

The Roughriders did most of their damage on the ground, rushing for 290 yards on 62 tries, and adding another 98 via the air.

Senior Josh Fries rushed for 175 yards on 43 carries, and ran for five touchdowns to pace the Western offensive attack. Quarterback Matt Perkins ran for two scores, and threw for a third, a 6-yarder to Will Rogers.

It was the season ender for both Western (2-8, 2-5) and Mapleton (5-5, 4-3).

Willard continues losing streak

TIFFIN — Tiffin Columbian exploded for 33 second half points to break open a close game, and post a 40-14 win over Willard in the season ender for both teams Friday night.

After the teams battled to a scoreless deadlock in the first period, the Tornadoes got on the board first at 10:34 of the second stanza as Tyler Hauler hauled in a 26-yard touchdown pass from Todd Simonds. Parker Johnson added the PAT to put the hosts up 7-0.

The Flashes trimmed that lead to 7-6 with 6:06 remaining on the clock when Ethan Daub found Brevon Polachek with a 14-yard scoring strike. The attempt for the extra point was blocked, and it stood 7-6 at the intermission.

Columbian’s offense came to life in the third quarter, resulting in a 20 point performance, and stretching the hosts’ lead to 27-6.

Simonds tossed a pair of touchdown passes, the first a 19-yarder to Donnell Brockington, and the second a 21-yarder to Eisenhower, sandwiched around his one yard scoring run to put his team solidly in control.

That lead quickly grew to 40-6 early in the final frame.

Simonds’ fourth TD pass of the night covered 99 yards to Ro’Naugi Durham and made it 34-6, and then Johnson added a 2-yard run to close out the Tornado scoring.

Willard picked up its final score with 3:14 left in the game on a 4-yard run by Chad Mahl. Mahl also ran in the bonus points.

Simonds completed 17 of 25 passes for 372 yards and four TD’s on the night to fuel the Tiffin attack.

Daub answered with 11 of 20 for 149 yards. Mail ran for 151 yards on 28 carries, and nick Cofer grabbed six passes for 78 yards to lead the Flashes.

Columbian closes the year at 2-8, and 1-5 in the NOL, while Willard finishes at 2-8 and 0-7.