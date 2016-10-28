Chargers clinch share of SBC title, home playoff game

But "champion" is the only part of the moniker that really counts and the Chargers are wearing it for the second straight year after posting a 42-14 Sandusky Bay Conference victory Friday at Perkins.

"This is awesome, it's truly amazing," said senior quarterback Braden Ehrhardt. "Our team came together the entire year and we never stopped fighting. We always believed in each other and that's why we've been so successful."

It was the second consecutive 9-1 run through the regular season for Edison, which shared the league title in 2015 with Clyde and with Clyde and Port Clinton this season. The Chargers will be hosting a Division IV playoff game next week for the second year as well.

"I'm proud of these guys," said Edison coach Jim Hall. "They believed all season long. I thought we kept together and overcame some injuries early to with guys stepping in and plaything different roles.

"They just kept believing and working hard and we did something special."

Ehrhardt was one of those guys who stepped in at quarterback after Cody Scott suffered a broken bone early in training camp. Ehrhard was 4 of 7 passing for 50 yards and a a pair of touchdown passes against the Pirates.

In the meantime, Scott is back and contributed 56 yards and touchdown runs of 22 and 10 yards in the win. Stoll did the most damage, scoring on runs of 69 and 73 yards. The junior finished with 219 yards on 22 carries and a 10-yard touchdown reception.

"We like to come out fast and put up lot of points quick and put the pressure on them," Stoll said. "We have a lot of motivation and confidence and are playing at a high level."

In between the two long Stoll runs, Erhardt hooked up with Bryce Ostheimer on a 27-yard scoring strike that allowed the Chargers to take a 21-0 lead with over nine minutes left in the second quarter.

The Pirates (5-5, 2-4) got on the scoreboard with a 6-yard Isaac Grude run and were threatening near the end of the half, marching down to the Edison 2. But a motion penalty and a unsportsmanlike conduct flag on the sidelines pushed the ball back to the Edison 22 and Ostheimer came up with the first of his four interceptions on the night

"I thought they had the moment at the end of the second quarter, but we caught a break and stayed up by 14," Stoll said.

Edison opened the second half with a 8-play, 65-yard scoring drive with Scott getting the first of his two scores. The Chargers weren't able to capitalize on an Ehrhardt interception, but turned Ostheimer's third pick into Stoll's touchdown reception and his fourth into Scott's second TD run.

Dawson Nason added a 1-yard run with 3:57 play to end the scoring.

"It's always a grind against Perkins," Ehrhardt said. "They're a tough team and I give them credit. Our guys stuck to the basics and played our game."

Grude, a sophomore, came off the bench to rush for 67 yards and pass for 150 to lead the Perkins offense. Luke Zahniser had a game-high six receptions for 73 yards while /Cody /best had three catches for 57.

"I wish them the best in the playoffs," Perkins coach Jason Ziegler said. "W're going to miss our seniors. They worked hard all year. It's unfortunate that we didn't play our best, but I'm proud of the way our seniors played.

"We're going to miss them. This is just something we're going to have to learn from to get better next year."

What a start: Sam Stoll started the game with 159 yards and two touchdown in his first five carries. Perkins needed just 126 yards rushing the entire game.

What a stop: A shining moment for Perkins came early in the third quarter, trailing 28-7. A Braden Ehrhardt interception set the Chargers up with a first-and-goal at the Perkins six but the Pirates held on a fourth-and-inches. Unfortunately for the Pirates, Edison was able to capitalize on a Bryce Ostheimer pick just three plays after the goal-line stand, setting up a 10-yard Sam Stoll TD reception.