Week 10 implications have Flyers, Eagles focused

Undefeated season on the line.

St. Paul at Monroeville. Two schools separated by a hair over six miles. Tradition against tradition.

Could you ask for anything more in Week 10 of high school football?

As fans, probably not, but as coaches and teams, they wouldn’t mind maybe a little breathing room.

“We could ask that we are going in 9-0 and they are going in at 7-2,” Monroeville coach Scott Stecher said with a laugh. “A little unrealistic I guess. I saw a comment from Port Clinton’s coach saying the only thing his team couldn’t do is go 10-0. They can still win the conference by winning and going 9-1. In our case, we have to be 10-0 to win our league. It is just such an exciting game.”

The rivalry has been a bit one-sided in recent history as St. Paul is riding a 31-game Firelands Conference winning streak and has not lost to Monroeville since the 2010 season. The Flyers have won the last four FC titles, but even with the recent success, St. Paul coach John Livengood recognizes the rivalry is renewed and the Eagles shouldn’t be taken lightly.

“I am just really happy our kids have put themselves in position to play a meaningful game in Week 10,” Livengood said. “I have always said when you play Monroeville in Week 10, you can throw the records out. This year is obviously very meaningful with the conference championship and computer points. It is a big game.”

Stecher admits both teams should have high expectations going into the final week, but knows this is a big moment for his program.

“We have very high expectations going in naturally,” Stecher said. “it is a great opportunity for both teams to go in 9-0, 9-0 to play for all the marbles. It is important to us because we haven’t had a part of that for quite a while. We would like to smell the roses and see what it is all about and see what it is all about.”

Monroeville has undergone a resurgence in its football program this season after going 4-3 in the FC in 2012 and 2015 and 1-6 in 2013 and 2014. This season, the Eagles are undefeated and looking for their first FC title since 2006.

“Coach Stecher’s leadership has done a great job of turning that program around,” Livengood said. “The kids are very well coaches at every position and he sets a high expectations. They have great team speed as well.”

“The seniors are 2-8, 1-9 and 6-5 in the last three years so it is nice to see what their hard work has brought them,” Stecher added. “When you see a new face in town whether it is ugly me or whoever, things change. We try to have fun with the kids and also teach them things they will use when they are 30. They are buying in and are great kids.”

In Stecher’s three season’s, he has taken the Eagles from a 1-9 finish in 2013 to now on the verge of an undefeated season, a 2-time playoff team and possibly hosting a postseason game in 2016 regardless of the outcome of Friday night’s showdown. After traveling to Whitney Field twice last season, once in a regular season loss and again in a playoff loss in back-to-back weeks, the Eagles are excited to be hosting possibly the biggest game of the year in the area.

“We are very fortunate to have it at our place,” Stecher said. “It is going to be rocking down there and it is so cool for this community to be fired up again. It should help us out a lot being at home. There will be a lot of people there and we will be able to see the ball better since we got new lights. They will be the only lights on in town because everyone will be there.”

For St. Paul, it has been much of the same as consistency rules the program. A 31-game FC winning streak and has had their name next to the FC champs in 17 seasons since 1992, Livengood’s second season at the helm. He admits the consistency of the program comes down to two simple words.

“Hard work,” Livengood added. “Our kids work hard and buy into what we are doing. Our kids do not miss weight lifting in the offseason and they know what it takes. If you want to be successful, you have to work hard. My assistant coaches do a great job of teaching the fundamentals of their positions.”

“St. Paul does what they do, and they do it very well,” Stecher said of his opponent. “You can look at every level over there and their players play the same. They get off the ball and bang around all game long. But we are telling the kids here that it doesn’t matter what they do; it only matters what we do. I am sure they are thinking the same thing on their end. I respect the heck out of that program over there and coach Livengood. Give credit where credit is due.”

Both coaches admitted there are a few different X-Factors heading into Friday night’s battle. Livengood will be concentrated on controlling the line of scrimmage and special teams play while Stecher knows a single turnover or mistake could mean the different in victory and defeat. He is also focused on execution.

The game will also be the final time Monroeville seniors Logan Myers, Blake Anderson, Logan Clouse, Jacob Sattler, Colten Millis, Logan Benfer, Zach Palmer, Kevin Gerber, Rhett Roeder, Caleb Smith, Troy Johnson, Erik Reinhart, Reece Kendall, Kevin Brown and Sam Miller will get the taste of the rivalry in the regular season.

St. Paul seniors Owen Starcher, Colton Service, Derek Gross, Dan Grine and Hayden Jaworski will also say goodbye to the regular season rivalry on Friday.

Though, if everything goes according to plan, the Eagles and Flyers could meet back up in Week 12 for a neutral-site playoff battle.

Only fans can hope.

