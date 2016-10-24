Tough week sets up big games in Week 10

Norwalk 31, Willard 19

It took a little while, but the Norwalk Truckers avenged last year’s upsetting loss to the Willard Flashes with a second half surge. Though, the win came at a price as the Truckers lost Brandon Haraway with a right arm injury during the contest and saw Trenten Morrow step back into the quarterback role after he was sideline with a shoulder injury earlier in the season. The status of Haraway moving forward is unknown and the Truckers are facing a win-and-in game in Week 10. Trevon Raymore found the end zone twice for Norwalk as he steamrolled the Truckers to a Week 9 victory.

St. Paul 35, South Central 0

It was a game of milestones at South Central high school as the Dynamic Duo of Derek Gross and Colton Service both went over 1,000 yards rushing for the season in the same game. Coincidentally, and not to be out done, South Central quarterback Aaron Lamoreaux went over 1,000-pasisng yards on the season after throwing for 147 yards in the contest.

Gross and Service scored two times each with Service catching one from Nick Lukasko. Lukasko also tossed one to Kurt Maxwell early in the game. The Flyers clinched a playoff berth last week, but the Week 10 undefeated showdown with Monroeville will decide the Fireland Conference champ.

Monroeville 41, Western Reserve 16

The Monroeville Eagles pitched a shutout for three quarters in their final tune-up game as they seek their first FC crown since 2006. Colten Mills was not to be messed with scoring the game’s first three touchdowns ending with 129 yards rushing after having 103 in the first half. Quarterback Adam Rogers messed around and threw for 122 yards and a pair of scores with Logan Benfer and Max Horner on the receiving end.

Josh Fries did all he could to keep the Roughriders in the contest carrying the football 30 times for 157 yards and a touchdown, but no other Roughrider had more than 10 rushing yards in the game.

Edison 28, Port Clinton 14

The Edison Chargers went from playoff hopeful to playoff clincher in the blink of an eye. Charger running back Sam Stoll ran for 146 yards and a pair of touchdowns while Braden Ehrhardt touched the ball 16 times for 52 yards and a TD. With the win, Edison can clinch a share of the Sandusky Bay Conference for the second consecutive year with a win over Sandusky Perkins in Week 10. The win would also clinch a home playoff game for the Chargers. A lot is riding on Week 10 for Edison.

Crestview 52, New London 7

The Wildcats were unable to stop the Crestview Cougars from finding the end zone early and often on Friday night. The only NL touchdown came on a 35-yard strike from Dane Mathews Jacob Molnar late in the fourth quarter.

Mapleton 20, Plymouth 12

The Mounties jumped out to an early 14-0 lead before the Big Red ran off two touchdowns scores to make it 14-12 in the fourth quarter. Mapleton scored with five minutes to go in the contest to put the game on ice and keep the Bg Red winless in the FC. Kade Collins completed just one pass, a 4-yard TD to Logan Myers. Austin Nester added the only other score for the Big Red with a 2-yard run. He carried the ball 22 times for 75 yards while Dylan Carroll added 78 yard on the ground.

