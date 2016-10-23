Browns woes continue, whose to blame?

I know I may sound really harsh, but I will be the first to tell you, I am a die-hard Browns fan. I tune in every Sunday. I spend time writing columns, or at least thinking about it, though it is getting harder and harder to sit down at the computer and spend time writing about a team that causes so much heartache.

Sure I always start the season with so much optimism and positivity, just like every Browns fan out there and it quickly disappears as Week 1 ends.

After my last Browns column, I received a phone call asking why I was blaming the players for the loss and not the guys calling the plays and coaching every week. So as I watched the Bengals destroy the Browns and Andy Dalton and A.J. Greene look like two Division I, 5-star recruits playing against a junior varsity team, I just thought to myself, who really is to blame for this winless start?

I have an extremely hard time blaming coaching because, well, Browns fans have been blaming coaching since 1999. With so many coaching changes I would have to take my socks off to count, I think it is time to stop blaming the coaches. Hugh Jackson is the guy everyone wanted from Day 1. I wanted him because he actually turned Dalton into a credible quarterback. He has done an amazing job with what he has been given. The Browns have been in all but two games and had a chance to win.

Don’t point the finger at any coach in the organization. They cannot help it they are on their fifth quarterback of the season thanks to and insanely high and somewhat throw-my-hands-up laughable injury plagued first seven games. When half of your team is in slings or casts, a quarter is filled with rookies and the other quarter started the season on practice squads, there is only so much coaching to do before it becomes obvious nothing will help.

Give Bill Belichick this roster and he will go 0-7 too, I promise.

So, since the roster is the general manager’s baby, the blame has to go to the front office. It is becoming clear, Jimmy Haslam may be one of the worst owners in the National Football League. But I cannot blame them. Heading into the season, it was obvious the Browns were going to try something new, and new takes a lot of time.

It is going to take a while to really figure things out, unless of course the Browns ditch the whole idea again and press the restart button.

There are pieces. Isaiah Crowell led the league in rushing behind a depleted offensive line for a couple of weeks. Cody Kessler has shown promise when he is not running for his life and taking hits to the head and suffering concussions. Terrelle Pryor is playing himself into a contract extension if he would give 100 percent at all times. Corey Coleman had a blazing start before breaking his hand. Again with the injuries.

So whose to blame? I don’t know. I am having a hard time pointing the finger. The human body for experiencing pain is the best I can come up with. The never ending patience of the front office for not going out and getting top talent and making Cleveland an organization the best players want to play for? There is only so much a human can do.

So, I ask you; who do you blame? Email your picks and reasons to jakefurr@norwalkreflector.com and yours could be used for a future column. Maybe we can figure this thing out together.

Twitter: @JakeFurr11

419-571-9333