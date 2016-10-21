'Roadrunner' Millis, Eagles pound Western

Challenge accepted.

The senior helped the Eagles improve to 9-0 on the season with three first half touchdowns as the Eagles ran away from the Western Reserve Roughriders 41-16 on Friday night at Marsh Field.

“When Blake went down, we knew it was going to be a total team effort to replace him,” Millis said. “We had to step up because of how great of a play her is. I just wanted to give the extra 10 percent every day to make sure our team could still be successful.”

Millis scored the first three touchdowns of the ball game on runs of 11, 4, and 41 giving the Eagles an early 20-0 lead as the end of the first half neared. Monroeville forced two early turnovers, a fumble and a pick by Tche Leroux to set up easy scoring drives. Before the trip to the locker room, quarterback Adam Rogers found Logan Benfer behind the defense for a 24 yard passing score giving the Eagles a 27-0 lead at intermission.

But the Eagles and Riders would go scoreless in the third in what seemed to be a missed opportunity for the Eagles to really put the game out of reach.

“We have to do a better job of putting the game away,” Monroeville coach Scott Stecher said. “We just have to make sure we finish games. But I am incredibly proud of the way this kids played tonight. They gave it everything.”

The final quarter was a score fest as the Eagles got on the board early with a 33-yard pass from Rogers to Max Horner who finished with two catches for 57 yards and a score. The play got the fourth-quarter clock rolling, but the Roughriders wouldn’t back down scoring four minutes later on a 3-yard rumble from Josh Fries.

The very next Eagles play, Dominic Ruffing broke free for a 51-yard score to put the Eagles up 41-8 and get the clock rolling again. Fries then added his second rushing score of the night for Western on a 30-yard dash making it 41-16 for the final score of the game. Western coach Mike Stoll admitted his team had their chances.

“We had then third and long and fourth and medium, but we just couldn’t get off the field,” Stoll said. “Our defense was stubborn in the first half. It was our offense. If we could have sustained drives and kept their offense off of the field, which was the game plan, we would have been alright.”

Fries ended the night with 30 carries for 157 yards and a score as the game’s leading rusher. Quarterback Matt Perkins did not complete a pass in the first half but found some success in the second completing three passes for 63 yards. But no other Roughrider had over 10 yards rushing.

The Eagles used consistency on offense. On the evening, Monroeville had just three plays for negative yards. Rogers finished 6 for 18 for 122 yards and two passing scores, one to Horner and the other to Benfer.

Play of the game: With the score just 14-0 heading to the midway point of the second, a Perkins pass was tipped by two Eagles and found its way into the hands of Tche Leroux. The Eagles were able to take advantage of the turnover and take a 20-0 lead five plays later.

Player of the game: Millis stepped in touching the ball 22 times and going off for 129 yards, 103 in the first half, and added three huge early scores for the Eagles.

“He is lightening,” Stetcher said of his speedy running back. “He is just so fast if you blink he is gone. Blake is like Wile Coyote where he is patient and picks his spot and Millis is like Roadrunner where he is just gone in a flash. But we have a bunch of backs doing well in their roles. Benfer is a great player back there Conar Burns is playing great and Dominic Ruffing is only a sophomore and making big plays for us.”

Western drops to 2-7 and 2-4 in the FC. The Roughriders travel to Mapleton to finish out the 2016 campaign looking for a win.

The Monroeville win sets up a showdown between 9-0 St. Paul and 9-0 Monroeville for the Firelands Conference title next week at Marsh Field. Stecher admits it was tough not to look ahead.

“After last week’s big win over Crestview and St. Paul looming, it was tough to get up for this possible trap game,” He said. “St. Paul is the champs. They are very well coached and they always reload and have really gotten better every game. The X-Factor for us will be if we can put together four quarters of quality play, we will be right in it.”

“We are going to have to play the best game of the year,” Millis said. “We will have to play like we did against Crestview. Just come out ready to play and grind out a complete game.”

