Plymouth, New London drop Week 9 contests

The hosts jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead as Garrett Haines sprinted 62 yards to paydirt at the 11:45 mark of the opening period. Wade Barone tacked on the PAT.

Mapleton upped its margin to 14-0 at 9:06 of the second stanza as sophomore quarterback Logan Pharmer hit Haines with a 69-yard scoring strike, and Barone added the bonus point.

The Big Red got on the board with no time showing on the first half clock as Kade Collins tossed a 4-yard touchdown pass to Logan Myers. The conversion kick attempt failed, and the Mounties led 14-6 at the intermission.

Plymouth narrowed the gap to 14-12 with 5:40 on the third quarter clock as Austin Nester tallied on a 2-yard run. The visitors opted for a try for two points, but came up short on the attempt.

But just 11 seconds later, Mapleton’s Garrett Hartly dashed 51 yards for what proved to be the clinching score, and Plymouth was unable to answer down the stretch.

The Big Red ran the ball effectively all night, picking up 219 yards on 63 attempts and adding 15 of its 17 first downs on the ground. Dylan Carroll picked up 78 yards on 27 tries, and Nester added 75 on 22 carries.

Both teams return to action on Friday night to close out their sesons.

Mapleton (3-3, 4-5) hosts Western Reserve, while Plymouth (0-6, 2-7) entertains Crestview.

Wildcats blown out by Cougars

NEW LONDON — Ashland Crestview combined a dominating running game with a rock-solid defensive effort, as the Cougars downed New London 52-7 in Firelands Conference action Friday night.

Crestview rushed the ball 42 times for 356 yards, and its defense limited the Wildcats to just 81 total yards and four first downs on the night.

The hosts took a 13-0 first quarter lead on touchdown runs of 23 yards by Christian Durbin, and 4 yards by McKinley Snyder and an extra point kick by Chandler Prise.

The Cougars erupted for 20 second period points to make it 33-0 at the half.

Senior Dawson LaFever scored the first of his three touchdowns on an 11-yard run at the 9:33 mark, Blake Sweet added a 9-yarder at 5:13, and Prise carried it in from the four yard line with 2:31 left in the half.

The third quarter featured more of the same, as LaFever added two more touchdowns on runs of 14 and 11 yards to put his team up 46-0.

New London got on the board with 9:59 left in the contest when Dane Matthews made connections with Jacob Molnar on a 35-yard scoring aerial. Billy Woodmancy kicked the PAT to make it 46-7.

Chandler Fletcher picked up the final score of the evening on a one yard burst with 6:46 left in the game.

The Cougars improved to 6-3 overall, and to 4-2 in the FC, and will play at Plymouth on Friday.

New London (2-7, 2-4) finishes its season Friday at South Central.