Playoff hopes still alive while some could clinch

St. Paul is the area’s top ranked team in the OHSAA Weekly Football Computer Ratings as the Flyers hold the No. 2 spot in Division VII Region 25. A win on Friday night over South Central likely clinches a spot regardless of a Week 10 outcome. The Flyers are 8-0 on the season.

The Monroeville Eagles, St. Paul’s Week 10 opponent, are also 8-0 on the season and occupy the No. 3 spot in Division VII Region 25. An Eagles win on Friday over Western Reserve should clinch a playoff spot with home-field advantage being decided in Week 10 against St. Paul.

The Edison Chargers are No. 4 in Division V Region 18 and currently hold a playoff spot. At 7-1, Edison played undefeated Port Clinton win Week 9 with a win likely clinching a spot. A loss would leave the Chargers with a bit more work to do.

Norwalk rounds out the final playoff team with the No. 7 spot in Division III Region 10. The Truckers were No. 6 last week and even with a 46-0 win over winless Columbus East, they dropped a spot. With a game against 1-7 Willard in Week 9, a big win could see the Truckers slide again. A Week 10 win over Sandusky would clinch a playoff spot.

The New London Wildcats jumped up to No. 15 in Divsion VI Region 22 with their 3-5 record after a big win over Plymouth last week. The Wildcats will host Crestview on Friday with hopes of continuing a successful second half of the season and hopes of getting to .500 by season’s end.

South Central occupies the No. 18 spot in Division VII Region 25 with a 2-6 record and hosts St. Paul on Friday.

Plymouth is also No. 18 but in Division VII Region 26 with a 2-6 record. The Big Red travels to Mapleton on Friday.

Western Reserve is No. 22 in Division VI Region 22 with a 2-6 record and travels to Monroeville in Week 9.

Willard rounds out the area schools in 23rd in Division VI Region 22. The Flashes host Norwalk in Week 9.

Below is the Top 8 teams in every region of every division in the state of Ohio.

Division I

Region 1 - 1. Canton McKinley (6-2) 21.225, 2. Lakewood St. Edward (6-1) 20.6478, 3. Massillon Jackson (6-2) 20.5, 4. Solon (7-1) 20.4125, 5. Stow-Munroe Falls (7-1) 18.175, 6. Canton GlenOak (5-3) 17.225, 7. Cle. St. Ignatius (7-1) 16.65, 8. Euclid (6-2) 15.05, 9. Mentor (4-4) 14.9875, 10. Cleveland Heights (5-3) 14.5461, 11. North Canton Hoover (4-4) 11.925, 12. Shaker Hts. (5-3) 10.25

Region 2 - 1. Powell Olentangy Liberty (8-0) 28.8602, 2. Dublin Jerome (7-1) 20.4, 3. Findlay (6-2) 15.55, 4. Medina (7-1) 14.8625, 5. Lorain (6-2) 14.327, 6. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (5-3) 13.0625, 7. Tol. Whitmer (6-2) 13.0, 8. Lewis Center Olentangy (5-3) 12.2625, 9. Westerville Central (3-5) 8.8662, 10. Elyria (3-5) 7.6125, 11. Parma (5-3) 7.3875, 12. Newark (4-4) 6.4875

Region 3 - 1. Pickerington Central (7-1) 24.1505, 2. Hilliard Bradley (7-1) 22.7375, 3. Huber Hts. Wayne (7-0-1) 21.101, 4. Dublin Coffman (6-2) 20.1625, 5. Hilliard Davidson (6-2) 19.525, 6. Springfield (6-2) 19.1, 7. Upper Arlington (7-1) 16.5625, 8. Pickerington North (6-2) 16.275, 9. Reynoldsburg (6-2) 14.55, 10. Gahanna Lincoln (4-4) 9.9107, 11. Lancaster (4-4) 9.4246, 12. Hilliard Darby (4-4) 7.375

Region 4 - 1. Cin. Colerain (8-0) 29.925, 2. Lebanon (6-2) 19.025, 3. Cin. Elder (5-3) 17.611, 4. Mason (5-3) 15.9, 5. Cin. St. Xavier (4-4) 13.9451, 6. Springboro (6-2) 13.7375, 7. Cin. Sycamore (4-4) 11.8875, 8. Fairfield (5-3) 11.7125, 9. Hamilton (4-4) 11.625, 10. Liberty Twp. Lakota East (4-4) 11.3375, 11. Cin. Oak Hills (4-4) 10.6875, 12. Centerville (3-5) 9.3375

Division II

Region 5 - 1. Aurora (7-1) 23.45, 2. Warren G. Harding (7-1) 19.2279, 3. Chardon (8-0) 19.1875, 4. Bedford (7-1) 18.475, 5. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. (8-0) 17.425, 6. Copley (6-2) 17.025, 7. Hudson (6-2) 15.7125, 8. Willoughby South (5-3) 12.825, 9. Akron Ellet (6-2) 11.9375, 10. Barberton (6-2) 11.9125, 11. Lyndhurst Brush (4-4) 11.2, 12. Maple Hts. (4-4) 9.6375

Region 6 - 1. Avon (8-0) 21.575, 2. Holland Springfield (8-0) 20.15, 3. Grafton Midview (7-1) 19.8875, 4. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (6-2) 17.625, 5. Olmsted Falls (6-2) 15.6875, 6. Tol. St. John's (6-2) 14.725, 7. Avon Lake (6-2) 13.8875, 8. Westlake (5-3) 11.8125, 9. Medina Highland (5-3) 10.1276, 10. Wadsworth (4-4) 8.8625, 11. Cle. John F. Kennedy (4-4) 7.4668, 12. Cle. Glenville (3-5) 6.8418

Region 7 - 1. Massillon Perry (6-2) 18.45, 2. Massillon Washington (6-2) 18.2375, 3. Cols. Franklin Hts. (8-0) 17.35, 4. Dublin Scioto (6-2) 17.0875, 5. Cols. West (8-0) 15.464, 6. Uniontown Lake (5-3) 14.5, 7. Pataskala Licking Hts. (6-2) 14.075, tie-8. New Albany (5-3) 13.8125, tie-8. Wooster (6-2) 13.8125, 10. Worthington Kilbourne (5-3) 13.1125, 11. Groveport-Madison (5-3) 11.375, 12. Mansfield Senior (5-3) 11.3375

Region 8 - 1. Cin. Turpin (8-0) 22.1875, 2. Troy (7-1) 21.9, 3. Cin. LaSalle (6-2) 18.9875, 4. Miamisburg (6-2) 17.1875, 5. Kings Mills Kings (6-2) 16.225, 6. Cin. Princeton (5-3) 15.9125, 7. Harrison (5-3) 13.0125, 8. Trenton Edgewood (6-2) 12.9125, 9. Vandalia Butler (4-4) 11.175, 10. Cin. Anderson (5-3) 11.0625, 11. Lima Senior (5-3) 10.425, 12. Marion Harding (4-4) 8.5375

Division III

Region 9 - 1. Alliance Marlington (8-0) 21.025, 2. Akron Archbishop Hoban (7-1) 18.5296, 3. New Philadelphia (7-1) 16.7625, 4. Medina Buckeye (7-1) 16.175, 5. Akron St. Vincent-St Mary (5-3) 15.1458, 6. Dover (5-3) 13.541, 7. Warren Howland (6-2) 13.0139, 8. Chesterland West Geauga (5-3) 12.5875, 9. Louisville (5-3) 12.3125, 10. Akron East (5-3) 11.425, 11. Canfield (6-2) 11.125, 12. Ravenna (5-3) 10.95

Region 10 - 1. Tol. Central Cath. (8-0) 21.7919, 2. Sandusky (7-1) 16.2, 3. Clyde (6-2) 15.35, 4. Bowling Green (6-2) 14.8125, 5. Hunting Valley University School (6-2) 13.2396, 6. Lexington (6-2) 12.7625, 7. Norwalk (5-3) 11.9994, 8. Cle. John Hay (5-2) 11.2263, 9. Parma Padua Franciscan (5-3) 10.9125, 10. Bay Village Bay (5-3) 10.5, 11. Sandusky Perkins (4-4) 10.3375, 12. Ashland (5-3) 9.7875

Region 11 - 1. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (8-0) 23.5676, 2. Cols. Hamilton Township (6-2) 18.275, 3. Whitehall-Yearling (6-2) 15.7342, 4. Bexley (8-0) 15.3788, 5. Cols. Eastmoor Acad. (6-2) 15.2625, 6. Thornville Sheridan (6-2) 14.6375, 7. Cols. Beechcroft (7-1) 12.9558, 8. Chillicothe (6-2) 12.8, 9. The Plains Athens (6-2) 10.725, 10. Jackson (6-2) 10.3625, 11. Marietta (5-3) 10.1378, 12. Granville (4-4) 9.175

Region 12 - 1. Franklin (8-0) 22.85, 2. Wapakoneta (8-0) 20.3125, 3. Cin. Mount Healthy (8-0) 15.9821, 4. St. Marys Memorial (8-0) 15.725, 5. Trotwood-Madison (7-1) 15.425, 6. Wilmington (7-1) 14.525, 7. New Richmond (7-1) 13.425, 8. Norwood (7-1) 13.3875, 9. Tipp City Tippecanoe (6-2) 12.7, 10. Piqua (6-2) 12.6625, 11. Day. Belmont (6-2) 11.4678, 12. Bellefontaine (5-3) 10.025

Division IV

Region 13 - 1. Perry (8-0) 20.825, 2. Mantua Crestwood (7-1) 20.575, 3. Struthers (7-1) 18.3649, 4. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (5-2) 17.248, 5. Peninsula Woodridge (8-0) 16.8875, 6. Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (6-2) 14.15, 7. Hubbard (6-2) 14.025, 8. Cortland Lakeview (5-3) 11.5625, 9. Conneaut (5-3) 11.0375, 10. Ravenna Southeast (5-3) 9.6625, 11. LaGrange Keystone (6-2) 9.275, 12. Oberlin Firelands (6-2) 9.25

Region 14 - 1. Port Clinton (8-0) 18.75, 2. Plain City Jonathan Alder (8-0) 18.45, 3. Cols. Bishop Hartley (6-2) 13.9375, 4. Bellevue (6-2) 13.375, 5. Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan (8-0) 12.85, 6. Ottawa-Glandorf (7-1) 11.9719, 7. Lewistown Indian Lake (8-0) 11.9125, 8. Napoleon (5-3) 10.6625, 9. Oak Harbor (4-4) 9.7625, 10. Caledonia River Valley (5-3) 9.45, 11. Sparta Highland (5-3) 8.25, 12. Springfield Shawnee (4-4) 6.3375

Region 15 - 1. Johnstown-Monroe (8-0) 19.975, 2. Heath (8-0) 17.3875, 3. Steubenville (7-1) 16.1933, 4. Shelby (7-1) 15.5375, 5. Cambridge (6-2) 13.798, 6. Amanda-Clearcreek (5-3) 12.75, 7. Wintersville Indian Creek (7-1) 12.275, 8. Duncan Falls Philo (7-1) 12.05, 9. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (5-3) 11.9625, 10. Newark Licking Valley (3-5) 9.3875, 11. Uhrichsville Claymont (5-3) 9.0, tie-12. Canal Fulton Northwest (5-3) 8.825, tie-12. Salem (5-3) 8.825

Region 16 - 1. Cin. Wyoming (8-0) 20.175, 2. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (7-1) 18.6, 3. Germantown Valley View (7-1) 16.325, 4. Kettering Archbishop Alter (8-0) 15.6, 5. Cin. Indian Hill (7-1) 14.8, 6. Waverly (7-1) 14.7625, 7. Day. Dunbar (7-1) 12.4388, 8. Cin. Taft (6-2) 10.575, 9. Chillicothe Unioto (6-2) 10.075, 10. Day. Chaminade Julienne (5-3) 9.5125, 11. Middletown Madison (5-3) 9.4, 12. Cin. Mariemont (6-2) 9.325

Division V

Region 17 - 1. North Lima South Range (7-1) 14.875, 2. Leavittsburg LaBrae (6-2) 13.7, 3. Canton Central Cath. (5-3) 13.0125, 4. Orwell Grand Valley (7-1) 12.5909, 5. Akron Manchester (5-3) 11.275, 6. Wickliffe (6-2) 11.075, 7. Garrettsville Garfield (6-2) 10.9125, 8. Youngstown Liberty (4-4) 10.0375, 9. East Palestine (5-3) 9.25, 10. Magnolia Sandy Valley (5-3) 9.1625, 11. Gates Mills Gilmour Acad. (6-2) 8.8561, 12. Sullivan Black River (5-3) 8.1375

Region 18 - 1. Creston Norwayne (7-1) 20.0875, 2. Pemberville Eastwood (7-1) 16.9625, 3. West Salem Northwestern (7-1) 14.425, 4. Milan Edison (7-1) 12.4375, 5. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (7-1) 12.325, 6. Swanton (7-1) 11.0732, 7. Marion Pleasant (6-2) 10.525, 8. Doylestown Chippewa (5-3) 10.3, 9. Genoa Area (6-2) 10.0657, 10. Findlay Liberty-Benton (6-2) 9.925, 11. Rossford (5-3) 9.6, 12. Wellington (4-4) 7.7875

Region 19 - 1. Wheelersburg (8-0) 21.1375, 2. Sugarcreek Garaway (8-0) 17.7375, 3. Coshocton (6-1) 14.7222, 4. Chillicothe Zane Trace (6-2) 13.2125, 5. Belmont Union Local (7-1) 12.825, 6. West Lafayette Ridgewood (7-1) 12.25, 7. Nelsonville-York (6-2) 12.05, 8. Cadiz Harrison Central (5-3) 11.8375, 9. Ironton (5-3) 11.7784, 10. Baltimore Liberty Union (6-2) 11.65, 11. Piketon (6-2) 8.6, 12. Minford (5-3) 8.3875

Region 20 - 1. Cin. Hills Christian Acad. (8-0) 20.025, 2. Coldwater (7-1) 17.325, 3. Carlisle (6-2) 12.4125, 4. West Milton Milton-Union (5-3) 11.725, 5. Jamestown Greeneview (7-1) 10.6625, 6. Brookville (5-3) 10.525, 7. Cin. Aiken (5-3) 9.9722, 8. Anna (5-3) 9.075, 9. Cin. Madeira (5-3) 8.8375, 10. Richwood North Union (5-3) 8.375, 11. Versailles (4-4) 8.3375, 12. Bethel-Tate (4-4) 7.525

Division VI

Region 21 - 1. Kirtland (8-0) 16.075, 2. New Middletown Springfield (6-2) 15.125, 3. Cuyahoga Hts. (8-0) 14.9, 4. Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas (7-1) 14.5875, 5. Lisbon David Anderson (7-1) 13.4375, 6. Columbia Station Columbia (6-2) 10.0375, 7. Jeromesville Hillsdale (6-2) 9.4125, 8. Columbiana (5-3) 9.15, 9. Smithville (5-3) 8.675, 10. Dalton (5-3) 8.6125, 11. Berlin Center Western Reserve (5-3) 8.4741, 12. McDonald (4-4) 7.6375

Region 22 - 1. Hamler Patrick Henry (8-0) 16.825, 2. Bucyrus Wynford (8-0) 15.6, 3. Liberty Center (7-1) 14.925, 4. Defiance Ayersville (8-0) 11.9, 5. Attica Seneca East (7-1) 10.3375, 6. North Robinson Colonel Crawford (6-2) 9.9875, 7. Gibsonburg (6-2) 8.4643, 8. Defiance Tinora (5-3) 8.2, 9. Montpelier (6-2) 7.964, 10. Van Buren (5-3) 7.4625, 11. Carey (4-4) 5.85, 12. Sycamore Mohawk (4-4) 4.95

Region 23 - 1. Hannibal River (7-0) 13.5635, 2. Beverly Fort Frye (8-0) 12.6, 3. Newark Cath. (5-3) 12.1875, 4. Chesapeake (7-1) 10.5802, 5. Barnesville (7-1) 9.7, 6. Cardington-Lincoln (6-2) 9.0375, 7. Centerburg (6-2) 8.8, 8. Bellaire (4-4) 7.5906, 9. Cols. Bishop Ready (5-3) 7.2875, 10. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (5-2) 7.1587, 11. Grandview Hts. (5-3) 6.8529, 12. Chillicothe Southeastern (4-4) 6.8375

Region 24 - 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (7-1) 16.25, 2. Delphos Jefferson (7-1) 12.0375, 3. Mechanicsburg (8-0) 11.6875, 4. Spencerville (7-1) 10.225, 5. St. Henry (6-2) 10.1625, 6. Casstown Miami East (6-2) 8.975, 7. Fayetteville-Perry (6-2) 8.1275, 8. Harrod Allen East (6-2) 8.0375, 9. Cin. Summit Country Day (5-3) 7.1645, 10. Tipp City Bethel (5-3) 6.5404, 11. Cin. Country Day (5-3) 6.3737, 12. West Liberty-Salem (4-4) 5.975

Division VII

Region 25 - 1. Mogadore (7-1) 16.825, 2. Norwalk St. Paul (8-0) 12.6774, 3. Monroeville (8-0) 12.5875, 4. Warren John F. Kennedy (8-0) 12.3933, 5. New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Cath. (5-3) 8.1566, 6. North Jackson Jackson-Milton (5-3) 7.9375, 7. Toronto (6-2) 7.637, 8. Windham (5-3) 7.541, 9. East Canton (4-4) 6.2875, 10. Malvern (3-5) 5.125, 11. Vienna Mathews (5-3) 5.0208, 12. Newbury (4-4) 4.9625

Region 26 - 1. McComb (7-1) 13.3125, 2. Hicksville (6-2) 10.15, 3. Leipsic (6-2) 9.4125, 4. Convoy Crestview (5-3) 9.1875, 5. Tiffin Calvert (5-2) 8.754, 6. Edgerton (6-2) 8.6125, 7. Arlington (5-3) 8.6, 8. Lucas (6-2) 8.575, 9. Lakeside Danbury (5-3) 7.1125, 10. Delphos St. John's (4-4) 6.8875, 11. Fremont St. Joseph Central Cath. (2-6) 3.9053, 12. North Baltimore (3-5) 3.875

Region 27 - 1. Waterford (7-1) 12.6125, 2. Glouster Trimble (6-2) 10.775, 3. Portsmouth Sciotoville (8-0) 9.8466, 4. Shadyside (6-2) 9.4911, 5. Racine Southern (6-2) 8.775, 6. Lore City Buckeye Trail (5-3) 7.4625, 7. Danville (5-3) 7.2875, 8. Portsmouth Notre Dame (6-2) 7.1439, 9. Lancaster Fairfield Christian Acad. (7-1) 6.9249, 10. Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (5-3) 6.6174, 11. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (5-3) 6.1869, 12. Beaver Eastern (5-3) 5.3131

Region 28 - 1. Covington (8-0) 17.075, 2. Troy Christian (7-1) 12.6679, 3. Ada (6-2) 9.8375, 4. Fort Recovery (5-3) 8.95, 5. Minster (4-4) 8.775, 6. Sidney Lehman Cath. (5-3) 8.125, 7. Cin. Hillcrest (6-2) 6.9659, 8. Cin. Miami Valley Christian Acad. (4-3) 6.9594, 9. DeGraff Riverside (5-3) 6.9, 10. McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley (5-3) 6.8375, 11. Fort Loramie (4-4) 5.4, 12. Springfield Cath. Central (5-3) 5.2