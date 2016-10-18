J.T. Barrett Named Davey O’Brien Quarterback of the Week

Barrett was 17 of 29 passing for 226 yards and one touchdown, and also ran 21 times for 92 yards and two scores in the 30-23 overtime victory. He connected with Noah Brown on a 7-yard touchdown pass in overtime to help keep Ohio State unbeaten on the year at 6-0.

The native of Wichita Falls, Texas, was also named the Big Ten Conference’s co-offensive player of the week after his 13th career game with more than 300 yards of total offense. Barrett’s game-winning touchdown pass made him the school record holder for touchdowns responsible for in a career with 89.

On the season, Barrett ranks seventh nationally in points responsible for (132), 10th in passing efficiency (159.3) and 12th in passing touchdowns (16). A semifinalist for the 2014 Davey O’Brien Award, he is the first Big Ten quarterback to claim the weekly honor in more than two years.

Champions … Versus Wisconsin

Ohio State coach Urban Meyer announced his team’s “champions” for the Wisconsin game Monday afternoon. Three offensive captains – J.T. Barrett, C Pat Elflein and OG Billy Price – were named offensive players of the game while Sam Hubbard picked up the defensive player of the game accolade and kicker Tyler Durbin was named the special team’s player of the game.

Durbin, who spoke to thunderous applause to the team in the locker room after the game and again during the team meeting Monday, bellowed thanks to “great snaps from Liam McCullough, great holds from Cameron Johnston and awesome blocking by the line.” Durbin kicked a career-best three field goals in the game, including a game-tying 31-yarder late in the game to help force the overtime period.

This Week’s Champions…

Offense – J.T. Barrett, Pat Elflein, Billy Price, Jamarco Jones, Isaiah Prince, Michael Jordan, James Clark, Parris Campbell, Noah Brown, Curtis Samuel and Marcus Baugh; and

Defense – Sam Hubbard, Michael Hill, Jalyn Holmes, Dre’mont Jones, Tyquan Lewis, Nick Bosa, Jerome Baker, Raekwon McMillan, Chris Worley, Gareon Conley, Marcus Lattimore and Damon Webb.