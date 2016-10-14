Truckers throw sack party in win

It was known as a sack party.

The Truckers front line completely dominated the Columbus East front line and tallied nine sacks on the evening in a blowout — a 46-0 shutout win in the Norwalk seniors’ final regular-season game Friday night at Whitney Field.

“The kids played hard and the coaching staff on the defensive side have done a great job,” Norwalk coach Chris MacFarland said. “We are really flying at the ball and I love watching those kids. The simpler everything is, the more speed we play with and our defense is playing at a high level.”

Junior Tyler Horning got the party started with three sacks in the first quarter while Keegan Livingston added two in a row in the second. Noah Mozina and Payton Shober got in on the action in the second quarter as well.

Play of the game: With Columbus East trying to gain momentum, Muzina saw the Tigers’ quarterback drop back three consecutive times and all three times, Muzina came away with a sack. The drive stalled faster than it started and the Tigers had to punt. The snap went over the punter’s head and Livingston sprinted toward the ball, scooping it up only to be tackled at the 3-yard line. The Truckers would score a play later.

“I saw the ball pop up and as a lineman my first thought was the ball,” Livingston said. “I wanted it bad.”

“We talked to our front line and if they could create something up front, there would be some nice gaps for our linebackers,” MacFarland said. “As much as an offense looks for running lanes for a running back, our defense looks for lanes for our linebackers. They made some big plays.”

Despite the score, it wasn’t much of an offensive night for the Truckers statistically because of the great field position courtesy of the defense. Senior Trenten Morrow started the scoring with a 5-yard TD run in the first quarter and quarterback Brandon Haraway found Blake Obringer for 21 yards and a score to round out the quarter.

With it only being 13-0, the Truckers turned up the offensive and defensive intensity. Rashod Raymore started off the second quarter with a 19-yard run and a score while Kaden Livingston caught Haraway’s second TD pass for 3 yards. Morrow pounded one in from 3 yards out to makes it 32-0 at the half and a running clock coming out of the locker room.

Keegan Livingston believes the game was won up front.

“We can be very good,” Livingston said. “It all starts in the trenches and that is where games are won. We worked incredibly hard all week long on defensive line stuff and that is where it is at.”

Kaden Livingston added a 20-yard fumble recovery and Zach Davis found the paint on a 3-yard plunge to finish off the Trucker scoring.

Player of the game: Keegan Livingston ended his final game at Whitney Field with two sacks and a fumble recovery.

Ethan Rhineberger added a pair of fumble recoveries as well for a completely dominating defensive performance from the Truckers.

Haraway completed seven passes for 63 yards and a score while Morrow caught two passes for 15 yards and had seven carries for 53 yards and two scores. Obringer caught two passes for 25 yards and a score while Raymore added four carried for 31 yards and a TD.

The Trucker defense held the Tigers to just 17 yards of total offense. Norwalk improves to 5-3 on the season with a trip to 1-7 Willard coming in Week 9. The Truckers have revenge on the mind after dropping a tough one to the Flashes last season.

“No question they will have it on their mind,” MacFarland said. “They were underclassmen last year and saw it first hand. The kids have worked hard all year and they will know what to do and make sure they give Willard their full attention.”

“We won’t stumble,” Livingston said. “We still have that bad taste in our mouths from Bellevue and we want to finish the season right. After Willard, we are going to Sandusky next with playoff hopes.”

As of now, the Truckers are in sixth place in the OHSAA Computer Playoff Polls with two games remaining. To qualify for the playoffs, however, they likely will need to defeat Sandusky, which is 7-1 after its 42-6 victory over Tiffin Columbian on Friday.

“We have to take care of ourselves,” MacFarland said. “Willard has kind of stung us in the eight years I have been here. We are going to make sure we go over there and have our team ready to compete at a high level. The kids know how important this is for us. We have to play at a very high level and Willard week will be very special for us.”

Twitter: @JakeFurr11

419-571-9333