Roughriders make to two in a row in FC win over SC

"It was a nailbitter," said Western Reserve coach Mike Stoll after the game. "Give South Central a lot of credit. It was tough to slow them down tonight."

The Roughriders ran the hook-and-ladder play to perfection for their second score of the opening quarter. Quarterback Matt Perkins found receiver Riley Suhr who made a perfect pitch to teammate Isaiah Cantill who then ran in for the15-yard score with 2:47 left in the first. Josh Fries opened the scoring action with a 7-yard touchdown run earlier in the quarter.

Fries finished with 35 carries for 182 yards and three touchdowns. Stephen Hood had 13 carries for 122 yards and a score, to go with two grabs and 59 yards receiving.

South Central was led by Aaron Lamoreaux who had two scores through the air, and a 47-yard touchdown run in the action. Josh Honey hauled in six catches for 80 yards and a score, while Ben Lamoreaux had four grabs for 75 yards and a touchdown.

Western will travel to undefeated Monroeville next Friday while South Central hosts undefeated St. Paul.