Early scores key ‘Cats to win

It was some unconventional playmaking that gave them a 45-43 Firelands Conference win.

After Plymouth failed to recover an onside kick to open the game, the Wildcats, with great field position, went three-and-out — or so everyone thought. Facing a fourth and 11 at their own 48-yard line, New London coach Brad Pickens decided ‘Why not?’

Quarterback Dane Matthews dropped back to pass and found an open Billy Woodmancy for a 52-yard air strike to put the ‘Cats on the board.

Woodmancy came through again on the Big Red’s first offensive play, picking off Kade Collins and returning the ball for his second score in 60 seconds, giving New London an early 13-0 lead.

Woodmancy wasn’t done, however.

In the third quarter, with the Big Red on the heels of the ‘Cats, Woodmancy once scored on a 63-yard pass from Matthews to boost the lead to 39-28.

Woodmancy, though, still didn’t think that was enough.

After a pick-six by Plymouth’s Dylan Carroll, Woodmancy returned the ensuing kickoff 80 yards for his fourth and final touchdown on the night. The score gave New London a 45-36 advantage midway through the fourth quarter.

“We believed in our playmakers, and when we needed them to make plays, they made plays,” Pickens said. “Billy has had that potential all year. We’re capable of a lot of those every game.”

The Big Red put themselves in position for a win, as Austin Nester toted the ball into the end zone from a yard out, making it 45-43 after the two-point conversion.

After making a huge defensive stop, Plymouth drove down into New London territory with time quickly running off the clock.

With 21 seconds remaining and facing a fourth down, Big Red coach Mark Genders called on his kicker, Austin Roblin. Roblin, however, missed the field goal attempt wide left.

Two key plays in the game were a couple of Plymouth fumbles in the red zone that were recovered by New London.

For the Wildcats, Matthews was 6 of 11 passing for 239 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Woodmancy had 169 yards receiving, followed by 40 yards and a score for Jake Gerlak. Matthews and Gerlak both added a TD on the ground.

Defensively, Jacob Molnar led New London with 14 tackles.

“It was the first time that we’ve scored twice before another team,” Pickens said. “It was a hard-fought battle for the rest of the game. If we didn’t have that, it probably wouldn’t have gone our way at the end. They believed. It was the first time they came out and did that. We were low in numbers and didn’t have a lot of our experienced guys, but our young guys played hard and played well. I was proud of everybody through and through.”

Carroll paced the Plymouth offense with 185 yard rushing, followed by Nester with 126 and Collins with 56. As a team, the Big Red gained 380 yards on the ground.

“We did what we were supposed to do, we’re a run-first, powerful football team,” Genders said. “We wanted to establish that, which we did. But they have some good athletes on the perimeter. We stopped their running game but gave up some things. We took some chances and didn’t get it done early.

“But at the end of the game, there, when we needed a stop we got it. We put ourselves in a position to win the game — it just went wide left. If he kicked it straight, that thing’s good from 50. I’m really proud of the guys. We had, shall we say, a little lack of execution that first half. When you dig a hole (13-0) it’s hard to get out. Now my kids did. We played one whale of a second half,” Genders said.