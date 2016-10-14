Bellevue blows Willard away during Redman homecoming

Bellevue (6-2 overall, 4-1 in the Northern Ohio League) got on the board at 9:53 in the first quarter on a 17-yard run by senior Alec Foos. The team’s two-point conversion was no good, but that wouldn’t stop them.

Just two minutes later, they scored again, this time on an impressive 60-yard pick-six by junior Treston Francis. The conversion was good this time and the score went up to 14-0.

The Redman would score three more touchdowns in the first quarter alone.

At 6:26 Foos passed the ball down 47 yards to Dakota McPeak. The Flashes stopped this two-point conversion and the next that came after Foos rushed the ball 37 yards into the end zone with 3:40 left in the first period, putting the score at 26-0.

The fifth and final touchdown of the first quarter came with just 14 second left on the clock in an exciting 66-yard pass from star quarterback Foos to McPeak. A two-point conversion put threescore at 34-0.

It was no different for the rest of that half. Three passes from Foos, two of which went to senior Perry Haynes and the third to Ben Smith, and one successful two-point conversion ended the third 54-0. Those three passes totaled 72 yards.

Willard was unable to make it on the board, but Bellevue rushed the ball through the goal line one more time in the final period of the game when Mike Pierce ran the ball 28 yards and the team scored yet another two point conversion on the conversion at 9:31, ending the game 62-0.

Bellevue’s head coach Ed Nasonti was nothing but pleased with his team’s performance.

“It was nice to win the homecoming,” he said. “As always we had a team that didn’t have many wins and we didn’t want to take them lightly; we wanted to come out and have a sharp performance on both sides of the ball and come out healthy. I think we did that.”

It was a team effort the coach said.

“Your key players are your key players, they’re going to be highlighted (in the game) no matter how you play them. You’ve got Alec Foos and Kota McPeak. We were really happy. Perry Haynes is a guy that hasn’t gotten a lot snaps this year he came in and caught two touchdown passes for us so I thought we had some kids that did a nice job all the way around.”

Looking ahead, the team is planning for the playoffs.

“We just want to continue to get better,” he said. “Our focus is just the playoff situation. That’s something that we can control.”

Willard’s coach Britton Devier said he’s focusing less on the loss and more on how he can help his team, and ultimately the program become better.

“We’re worrying about ourselves right now. We’re trying to get better right now and build our program,” Devier said.

“They’re an established program and we’re just getting the wheel turning so it’s kind of like we’re on two different ends of the spectrum there. I thought we did some things OK. We’re playing a lot of young kids. I mean, we only have four seniors on the whole team so we start five sophomores and we played a freshman some on the field tonight. ... We were just physically outmatched and we just have to keep working on us.”