Playoff clinching games likely on Friday night

Norwalk vs Columbus East High

The Truckers hold the sixth spot in the Division III Region 10 playoff rankings and host a winless Columbus East High. A small win against a winless opponent could be as damaging as a small loss to an undefeated opponent. For the Truckers to keep pace, they may have to win big on Friday night to avoid any kind of slip in the polls. With Week 9 and 10 against Willard and Sandusky, if the Truckers could grab two blowout wins in Week 8 and 9, they could clinch their postseason spot.

Player to watch: Trenten Morrow is back and playing receiver with Blake Obringer on the other side. Those two athletes give Brandon Haraway two deadly weapons on the outside. Look for the sophomore quarterback to have a field day throwing the football to his two favorite targets.

Monroeville vs Crestview

This is the game of the week in the area and possibly the game of the year for the Eagles. After the Cougars put up a 1-point loss to St. Paul last week, a win for the Eagles could generate enough computer points to clinch a playoff spot this week. It would also keep them on pace to challenge for a Firelands Conference title in Week 10. The Eagles are currently fourth in Division VII Region 25 and have home field advantage in their sights. It would be tough to take that away from Monroeville with a win over Crestview.

Players to watch: The Flyers beat the Cougars using the run game to control the clock and only completed one pass. If the Eagles use the same game plan, watch for Colton Millis and Logan Benfer to carry the load with hopes of doing much of the same. Defensively, the Eagles need to play as solid of a contest as they have all year as Crestview has athletes in the run and pass game.

St. Paul vs Mapleton

The Flyers host a Mapleton team that pushed Monroeville to the brink earlier in the season. Sitting at No. 3 in Division VII Region 25 just ahead of Monroeville, St. Paul should clinch a spot in the playoffs with a win on Saturday night. A Week 9 match up with South Central should be a chip shot setting up a big showdown in Week 10 with Monroeville. A playoff spot should be wrapped up by then, but the contest will still have hype as it could determine the FC champs.

Players to watch: Quarterback Nick Lukasko did throw the ball a whole lot against Crestview, but his one completion helped ice it. Look for him to get going early in the passing game getting Paul Pearce and Owen Starcher in the mix at receiver. Mapleton loves to throw the football and Joey Catalano loves to pick off opposing quarterbacks. It could be a feast for the ball hawk.

Edison at Huron

Edison is coming off of an emotional loss last week to Clyde and takes on another rival in Huron. With Week 9 against undefeated Port Clinton and Week 10 at Perkins, the Chargers have to take care of business in Week 8. Sitting at No. 4 in Division V Region 18, Edison cannot afford a slip up with two very tough games remaining, but a 3-0 ending should grab them home-field advantage; maybe even a 2-1 finish.

Players to watch: Sam Stoll has been on a terror lately running the football. He may take out the frustration of a Week 7 loss out on Huron on Friday night and pile up the yardage in a huge way. Also, watch for Braden Ehrhardt and Bryce Ostheimer to find each other in the pass game. It could be a nice game to work on different aspects of the Charger offense heading into the final two weeks of the season.

New London at Plymouth

If there are two teams who have been bitten by the injury bug more than the Wildcats and Big Red, it may be the Browns. Both teams will likely be without stud running backs Jacob Molnar of New London and Seth Bailey of Plymouth. Both teams are likely out of the playoffs, but they still have a lot to play for to send their seniors out in style and to build on next season. The Big Red desperately need a conference win while the Wildcats are looking to sneak into the top half of the FC.

Players to watch: With their safety valves likely out, all eyes will be on the quarterbacks. NL’s Dane Mathews and Plymouth’s Kade Collins will take on more responsibility in the offense with the running backs out. But eyes may be even more on the receivers in New London’s Jake Gerlak and Plymouth’s Austin Nester. Big plays could be the difference maker in this one.

South Central at Western Reserve

Western Reserve is coming off of its first win of the season after beating Plymouth in Week 7 and South Central dropped a homecoming game to Mapleton. Western would love to keep the winning going while the Trojans want to get back in the win column. It should be a fun one regardless of records and meaning as another FC contest kicks off between these two rivals.

Players to watch: This one should come down to how well each team can run the football. South Central’s dual-threat QB Aaron Lamoreaux and running back Marcus McCormack will see a lot of touches while Josh Fries and Stephen Hood found success on the ground last week in Western’s win. Should be another ground and pound traditional FC football game.

Willard at Bellevue

The Willard Flashes have one goal during this one, stop Alec Foos. If the Flashes can force anyone else to beat them, it would be a nice moral victory. Norwalk had success on offense against the Redmen in the second half and with Willard’s streaky offense that can go for big plays at any moment, a solid defensive game could keep this one closer than expected.

Players to watch: This one will come down to the entire Willard defense and how well it can stop a dynamic Bellevue offense. Also keep an eye out for Ethan Daub and if he makes a return to quarterback after a sprained shoulder held him out last week. His big arm makes the Willard offense tick.

