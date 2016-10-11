Little movement despite losses in playoff picture

As it stands, four area schools still hold playoff spots despite a pair of losses among those schools. Here is how each area school ranks as Week 8 approaches.

The St. Paul Flyers hold the highest ranking in this week’s poll flip-flopping positions with Monroeville after the Flyers beat Crestview 14-13 in Week 7. St. Paul is third in Division VII Region 25 with a 7-0 record and hosts Mapleton on Saturday.

The Monroeville Eagles dropped a spot to No. 4 in Division VII Region 25 despite winning in Week 7 46-13 over New London. The Eagles still hold a 7-0 record with a Week 8 showdown win Crestview looming. A win on Friday could clinch a playoff spot.

The Edison Chargers hold tight to No. 4 in Division V Region 18 after a 28-24 loss to Clyde in Week 7. The Chargers are still 6-1 and travel to Huron on Friday night.

The Norwalk Truckers sit at No. 6 in Division III Region 10 with their 4-3 record after a tough 34-28 loss to Bellevue in Week 7. The Truckers host winless Columbus East on Friday night as they hope to keep pace in the playoff race.

No other area team is in the Top 8 of its region therefore are not in the playoffs at the moment.

The New London Wildcats sit at No. 17 in Division VI Region 22 with a 2-5 record. They travel to Plymouth in Week 8.

The South Central Trojans are also No. 17 in Division VII Region 25 with a 2-5 record and travel to Western Reserve in Week 8.

The Plymouth Big Red is No. 18 in Division VII Region 26 with a 2-5 record and hosts New London in Week 8.

The Willard Flashes are No. 21 in Division VI Region 22 with a 1-6 record and travels to Bellevue in Week 8.

And finally, Western Reserve is No. 23 in Division VI Region 22 with a 1-6 record and hosts South Central in Week 8.

Below is the complete list from all divisions of teams with a playoff spot after Week 7.

Division I

Region 1 - 1. Canton McKinley (6-1) 21.2857, 2. Massillon Jackson (6-1) 18.7929, 3. Lakewood St. Edward (5-1) 18.1667, 4. Stow-Munroe Falls (6-1) 16.1643, 5. Solon (6-1) 15.9286, 6. Cleveland Heights (5-2) 13.9618, 7. Euclid (5-2) 13.55, 8. Cle. St. Ignatius (6-1) 13.2571, 9. Mentor (3-4) 12.6643, 10. Canton GlenOak (4-3) 11.3, 11. Shaker Hts. (5-2) 9.5714, 12. North Canton Hoover (3-4) 8.6286

Region 2 - 1. Powell Olentangy Liberty (7-0) 22.8203, 2. Dublin Jerome (7-0) 18.6857, 3. Findlay (6-1) 14.4429, 4. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (5-2) 13.6071, 5. Tol. Whitmer (5-2) 11.5857, 6. Medina (6-1) 11.5286, 7. Lewis Center Olentangy (5-2) 10.9929, 8. Lorain (5-2) 10.5743, 9. Elyria (3-4) 7.3429, 10. Parma (5-2) 6.7143, 11. Newark (4-3) 6.4571, 12. Westerville Central (2-5) 4.6227

Region 3 - 1. Dublin Coffman (6-1) 19.6, 2. Pickerington Central (6-1) 18.5476, 3. Huber Hts. Wayne (6-0-1) 18.1508, 4. Hilliard Bradley (6-1) 15.7357, 5. Springfield (5-2) 15.2, 6. Pickerington North (6-1) 13.7214, 7. Upper Arlington (6-1) 13.2286, 8. Hilliard Davidson (5-2) 12.8929, 9. Reynoldsburg (5-2) 12.4, 10. Gahanna Lincoln (4-3) 8.4694, 11. Lancaster (3-4) 6.3367, 12. Beavercreek (4-3) 6.3286

Region 4 - 1. Cin. Colerain (7-0) 24.8071, 2. Lebanon (6-1) 17.3857, 3. Cin. Elder (5-2) 15.9286, 4. Mason (5-2) 14.5714, 5. Cin. St. Xavier (4-3) 13.7439, 6. Springboro (5-2) 11.65, 7. Hamilton (4-3) 11.4714, 8. Fairfield (5-2) 10.3929, 9. Cin. Archbishop Moeller (3-4) 8.6443, 10. Clayton Northmont (3-4) 8.0929, 11. Cin. Sycamore (3-4) 7.7857, 12. Liberty Twp. Lakota East (3-4) 7.0643

Division II

Region 5 - 1. Warren G. Harding (7-0) 18.7286, 2. Aurora (6-1) 17.4429, 3. Copley (6-1) 15.9, 4. Bedford (6-1) 15.8714, 5. Chardon (7-0) 15.7664, 6. Hudson (6-1) 15.15, 7. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. (7-0) 12.6929, 8. Akron Ellet (6-1) 11.4857, 9. Willoughby South (4-3) 10.7357, 10. Barberton (5-2) 10.0214, 11. Maple Hts. (4-3) 8.8571, 12. Lyndhurst Brush (3-4) 7.7714

Region 6 - 1. Avon (7-0) 19.0929, 2. Grafton Midview (6-1) 17.3357, 3. Holland Springfield (7-0) 16.0357, 4. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (6-1) 15.95, 5. Avon Lake (6-1) 13.3571, 6. Olmsted Falls (5-2) 11.15, 7. Tol. St. John's (5-2) 10.2429, 8. Westlake (4-3) 9.7, 9. Cle. Glenville (4-3) 8.1224, 10. Medina Highland (4-3) 8.0199, 11. Wadsworth (4-3) 7.65, 12. Tol. Waite (3-4) 6.272

Region 7 - 1. Massillon Washington (5-2) 14.4643, 2. Dublin Scioto (5-2) 14.4, 3. Cols. Franklin Hts. (7-0) 13.9143, 4. Massillon Perry (5-2) 13.5857, 5. Uniontown Lake (5-2) 13.4357, 6. Worthington Kilbourne (5-2) 12.5071, 7. Cols. West (7-0) 12.4574, 8. New Albany (4-3) 12.35, 9. Pataskala Licking Hts. (5-2) 11.2, 10. Wooster (5-2) 10.7857, 11. Mansfield Senior (5-2) 10.7286, 12. Cols. Northland (5-2) 10.051

Region 8 - 1. Troy (6-1) 18.3571, 2. Cin. Turpin (7-0) 17.5286, 3. Cin. LaSalle (5-2) 16.4, 4. Cin. Princeton (5-2) 13.9571, 5. Kings Mills Kings (5-2) 13.3286, 6. Miamisburg (5-2) 12.0429, 7. Trenton Edgewood (5-2) 11.5571, 8. Vandalia Butler (4-3) 10.5357, 9. Lima Senior (5-2) 10.5286, 10. Cin. Anderson (5-2) 9.9214, 11. Harrison (4-3) 8.8857, 12. Cin. Walnut Hills (4-3) 6.6

Division III

Region 9 - 1. Alliance Marlington (7-0) 18.9929, 2. Akron Archbishop Hoban (6-1) 16.3229, 3. New Philadelphia (6-1) 12.3286, 4. Warren Howland (5-2) 11.2013, 5. Medina Buckeye (6-1) 11.1357, 6. Akron East (4-3) 10.5857, 7. Akron St. Vincent-St Mary (4-3) 10.5774, 8. Canfield (5-2) 9.9429, 9. Ravenna (4-3) 9.6643, 10. Louisville (4-3) 9.45, 11. Dover (4-3) 9.3, 12. Alliance (4-3) 8.2071

Region 10 - 1. Tol. Central Cath. (7-0) 15.8185, 2. Sandusky (6-1) 14.6571, 3. Clyde (6-1) 13.8214, 4. Bowling Green (5-2) 13.4857, 5. Lexington (5-2) 11.4071, 6. Norwalk (4-3) 10.5462, 7. Hunting Valley University School (5-2) 10.4271, 8. Sandusky Perkins (4-3) 9.7857, 9. Tol. Woodward (6-1) 9.2403, 10. Cle. John Hay (4-2) 8.7463, 11. Parma Padua Franciscan (4-3) 8.4357, 12. Ashland (4-3) 7.5857

Region 11 - 1. Cols. St. Francis DeSales (7-0) 20.4322, 2. Cols. Hamilton Township (5-2) 13.8143, 3. Bexley (7-0) 13.1735, 4. Whitehall-Yearling (5-2) 12.8939, 5. Chillicothe (6-1) 11.9214, 6. Cols. Eastmoor Acad. (5-2) 11.4929, 7. Cols. Beechcroft (6-1) 10.7357, 8. Marietta (5-2) 9.7857, 9. The Plains Athens (5-2) 9.3857, 10. Thornville Sheridan (5-2) 9.3429, 11. Washington C.H. Miami Trace (5-2) 8.5786, 12. Jackson (5-2) 8.1929

Region 12 - 1. Franklin (7-0) 19.2857, 2. Wapakoneta (7-0) 14.6071, 3. St. Marys Memorial (7-0) 13.6571, 4. Trotwood-Madison (6-1) 13.2, 5. Cin. Mount Healthy (7-0) 12.6631, 6. New Richmond (6-1) 10.9786, 7. Norwood (6-1) 10.8857, 8. Tipp City Tippecanoe (5-2) 10.8357, 9. Wilmington (6-1) 10.5, 10. Day. Belmont (5-2) 9.5286, 11. Piqua (5-2) 9.5214, 12. Goshen (4-3) 8.3429

Division IV

Region 13 - 1. Mantua Crestwood (6-1) 17.1714, 2. Perry (7-0) 16.4286, 3. Struthers (6-1) 13.6291, 4. Peninsula Woodridge (7-0) 13.1929, 5. Hubbard (6-1) 12.3286, 6. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (4-2) 11.5571, 7. Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (5-2) 10.5857, 8. Conneaut (4-3) 8.8286, 9. Oberlin Firelands (6-1) 8.8, 10. Streetsboro (4-3) 8.6286, 11. LaGrange Keystone (6-1) 8.3929, 12. Pepper Pike Orange (4-3) 8.324

Region 14 - 1. Plain City Jonathan Alder (7-0) 15.1071, 2. Port Clinton (7-0) 14.5286, 3. Bellevue (5-2) 11.9071, 4. Ottawa-Glandorf (7-0) 11.4978, 5. Lewistown Indian Lake (7-0) 11.1214, 6. Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan (7-0) 10.9643, 7. Cols. Bishop Hartley (5-2) 10.95, 8. Caledonia River Valley (4-3) 6.8929, 9. Oak Harbor (3-4) 6.5571, 10. Napoleon (4-3) 6.4143, 11. Sparta Highland (4-3) 6.3357, 12. Springfield Shawnee (4-3) 6.2357

Region 15 - 1. Johnstown-Monroe (7-0) 17.3929, 2. Heath (7-0) 14.35, 3. Steubenville (6-1) 13.9898, 4. Shelby (6-1) 12.6571, 5. Cambridge (5-2) 12.018, 6. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (5-2) 11.5, 7. Amanda-Clearcreek (4-3) 10.1, 8. Duncan Falls Philo (6-1) 9.9929, 9. Newark Licking Valley (3-4) 9.1643, 10. Wintersville Indian Creek (6-1) 9.0357, 11. Canal Fulton Northwest (4-3) 7.3857, 12. St. Clairsville (3-4) 6.9791

Region 16 - 1. Cin. Wyoming (7-0) 18.3286, 2. Germantown Valley View (6-1) 13.95, 3. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (6-1) 13.9071, 4. Kettering Archbishop Alter (7-0) 13.1857, 5. Waverly (6-1) 12.5143, 6. Cin. Indian Hill (6-1) 10.8643, 7. Day. Dunbar (6-1) 8.8643, 8. Cin. Taft (5-2) 8.4143, 9. Chillicothe Unioto (5-2) 8.2857, tie-10. Day. Chaminade Julienne (4-3) 7.3143, tie-10. Circleville Logan Elm (4-3) 7.3143, 12. Middletown Madison (4-3) 7.0571

Division V

Region 17 - 1. Canfield South Range (6-1) 11.75, 2. Garrettsville Garfield (6-1) 10.9357, 3. Wickliffe (6-1) 10.7286, 4. Leavittsburg LaBrae (5-2) 10.4429, 5. Orwell Grand Valley (6-1) 10.4278, 6. Youngstown Liberty (4-3) 9.35, 7. Akron Manchester (4-3) 8.6214, 8. Warrensville Hts. (4-3) 8.3429, 9. East Palestine (5-2) 8.3071, 10. Canton Central Cath. (4-3) 7.8071, 11. Magnolia Sandy Valley (4-3) 7.5571, 12. Gates Mills Gilmour Acad. (5-2) 7.5429

Region 18 - 1. Creston Norwayne (6-1) 15.7571, 2. Pemberville Eastwood (6-1) 14.0857, 3. West Salem Northwestern (7-0) 12.7429, 4. Milan Edison (6-1) 10.3857, 5. Gahanna Cols. Acad. (6-1) 10.3071, 6. Marion Pleasant (6-1) 9.9071, 7. Swanton (6-1) 8.4199, 8. Doylestown Chippewa (5-2) 8.3929, 9. Findlay Liberty-Benton (5-2) 7.6857, 10. Genoa Area (5-2) 7.0736, 11. Rossford (4-3) 6.55, 12. Wooster Triway (5-2) 6.2857

Region 19 - 1. Wheelersburg (7-0) 17.2143, 2. Sugarcreek Garaway (7-0) 15.1857, 3. Coshocton (6-0) 13.7222, 4. Nelsonville-York (5-2) 10.6571, 5. Belmont Union Local (6-1) 10.3, 6. Baltimore Liberty Union (5-2) 10.1714, 7. Cadiz Harrison Central (4-3) 9.6786, 8. Chillicothe Zane Trace (5-2) 9.1929, 9. Piketon (6-1) 8.6643, 10. West Lafayette Ridgewood (6-1) 8.65, 11. Minford (5-2) 8.3214, 12. Ironton (4-3) 8.3

Region 20 - 1. Cin. Hills Christian Acad. (7-0) 16.1429, 2. Coldwater (6-1) 14.4, 3. West Milton Milton-Union (5-2) 10.8357, 4. Carlisle (5-2) 9.0786, 5. Brookville (4-3) 9.05, 6. Cin. Madeira (5-2) 8.9071, 7. Jamestown Greeneview (6-1) 8.7214, 8. Cin. Aiken (4-3) 8.5929, 9. Anna (4-3) 7.9429, tie-10. Versailles (4-3) 7.75, tie-10. Richwood North Union (5-2) 7.75, 12. Bethel-Tate (4-3) 7.5143

Division VI

Region 21 - 1. Kirtland (7-0) 13.3, 2. Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas (6-1) 12.7143, 3. Cuyahoga Hts. (7-0) 11.8643, 4. New Middletown Springfield (5-2) 11.7786, 5. Lisbon David Anderson (6-1) 10.6071, 6. Columbia Station Columbia (5-2) 8.9857, 7. Columbiana (5-2) 8.4571, 8. Dalton (5-2) 8.1643, 9. Brookfield (5-2) 7.1833, 10. Jeromesville Hillsdale (5-2) 6.6071, 11. Independence (5-2) 6.25, 12. McDonald (3-4) 6.1929

Region 22 - 1. Hamler Patrick Henry (7-0) 15.4429, 2. Liberty Center (6-1) 12.0857, 3. Defiance Ayersville (7-0) 11.1857, 4. Bucyrus Wynford (7-0) 10.85, 5. Attica Seneca East (7-0) 9.5786, 6. Van Buren (5-2) 7.0929, 7. Montpelier (5-2) 6.3643, 8. North Robinson Colonel Crawford (5-2) 6.3571, 9. Defiance Tinora (4-3) 6.2357, 10. Gibsonburg (5-2) 5.2691, 11. Sherwood Fairview (3-4) 4.7786, 12. Carey (3-4) 4.7357

Region 23 - 1. Newark Cath. (4-3) 11.1143, 2. Beverly Fort Frye (7-0) 10.7357, 3. Hannibal River (6-0) 10.3889, 4. Chesapeake (6-1) 9.6739, 5. Barnesville (6-1) 8.7786, 6. Centerburg (5-2) 7.8571, 7. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (5-1) 7.1944, 8. Bellaire (4-3) 6.9271, 9. Chillicothe Southeastern (4-3) 6.3143, 10. Howard East Knox (5-2) 6.0786, 11. Grandview Hts. (4-3) 5.9048, 12. Cardington-Lincoln (5-2) 5.7214

Region 24 - 1. Maria Stein Marion Local (6-1) 12.75, 2. Delphos Jefferson (6-1) 9.7143, 3. Mechanicsburg (7-0) 9.3571, 4. Spencerville (6-1) 9.3143, 5. St. Henry (5-2) 7.8, 6. Harrod Allen East (5-2) 7.1857, 7. Fayetteville-Perry (5-2) 7.1797, 8. Casstown Miami East (5-2) 6.5643, 9. Williamsburg (3-4) 5.8714, 10. Cin. Country Day (4-3) 5.7232, 11. Cin. Summit Country Day (4-3) 5.6652, 12. Tipp City Bethel (4-3) 5.619

Division VII

Region 25 - 1. Mogadore (6-1) 12.2214, 2. Warren John F. Kennedy (7-0) 10.2244, 3. Norwalk St. Paul (7-0) 10.1284, 4. Monroeville (7-0) 9.9929, 5. New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Cath. (5-2) 7.7561, 6. North Jackson Jackson-Milton (5-2) 7.55, 7. Toronto (6-1) 6.4214, 8. East Canton (3-4) 5.3643, 9. Windham (4-3) 5.1818, 10. Malvern (3-4) 4.9714, 11. Newbury (4-3) 4.8714, 12. Ashland Mapleton (3-4) 3.8929

Region 26 - 1. McComb (6-1) 9.9643, 2. Convoy Crestview (5-2) 8.7857, 3. Hicksville (5-2) 8.5429, 4. Lucas (6-1) 8.2357, 5. Arlington (5-2) 7.8214, 6. Leipsic (5-2) 7.5143, 7. Edgerton (5-2) 7.2929, 8. Lakeside Danbury (5-2) 6.6929, 9. Tiffin Calvert (4-2) 6.6111, 10. Delphos St. John's (4-3) 6.3643, 11. North Baltimore (3-4) 3.3714, 12. Lima Perry (3-4) 2.9

Region 27 - 1. Waterford (6-1) 9.05, 2. Glouster Trimble (5-2) 8.55, 3. Racine Southern (6-1) 8.0, 4. Portsmouth Sciotoville (7-0) 7.8975, 5. Shadyside (5-2) 7.3225, 6. Danville (4-3) 7.0643, 7. Lore City Buckeye Trail (4-3) 6.4357, 8. Portsmouth Notre Dame (5-2) 6.1869, 9. Lancaster Fairfield Christian Acad. (6-1) 6.0722, 10. Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (4-3) 5.8889, 11. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. (4-3) 5.3369, 12. Corning Miller (4-3) 4.6686

Region 28 - 1. Covington (7-0) 14.4071, 2. Troy Christian (6-1) 10.3564, 3. Fort Recovery (5-2) 8.5714, 4. Sidney Lehman Cath. (5-2) 7.7643, 5. Ada (5-2) 7.7357, 6. Minster (3-4) 7.0429, 7. Cin. Miami Valley Christian Acad. (4-2) 5.8182, 8. McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley (4-3) 5.25, 9. DeGraff Riverside (4-3) 4.9714, 10. Cin. Hillcrest (5-2) 4.8357, 11. Springfield Cath. Central (4-3) 4.7071, 12. Cin. Gamble Montessori (4-3) 4.4661