Flyers chip away at Cougars in big FC win

Such was the case on Saturday night when the Cougars made the trip to Whitney Field to play the Flyers in a battle of Firelands Conference undefeateds. The Flyers came away with a 14-13 win thanks to a missed extra point and a consistent offense that chipped away a few yards at a time to take the win.

After the contest, there was nothing but respect from both sides.

“Numbers aside, they are a very good football team,” St. Paul coach John Livengood said. “I felt like that was the best defensive team we have seen up to this point and they throw a lot at you offensively as well. They have a bunch of athletes, great speed, a lot of size and are very well coached. We knew it was going to be a battle.”

The Cougars started the contest on fire forcing a St. Paul punt on its first possession and connecting on a 24 yard strike from Jay Oswalt to Dawson LaFever to take a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter. But the Flyers found a groove on offense to the form of power run after power run traveling 90 yards in just under seven minutes to tie the game at seven when Colton Service busted through for a 1-yard score.

Halfback Derek Gross added the Flyers second and final score midway through the second on a 2-yard run giving the Flyers a 14-7 lead as Joey Catalano delivered both extra points. His leg made the difference in a contest where the Flyers had just five played of 10-plus yards.

“Our second drive was 90 yards,” Livengood said. “It doesn’t matter if it is 20 yards at a time or five yards at a time, we didn’t need the big plays to win the game. I though offensively, we played very well, we just didn’t have to ball much. We answered their score with a 90-yard drive and were able to put the game away with a drive at the end that took seven minutes off of the board.”

The Cougars and Flyers would lock in a defensive battle through a scoreless third. With time running out and the Cougars looking to tie the game, a pass play that saw St. Paul’s Aidan Fisher bring major pressure and a holding call about 20 yards behind the line of scrimmage caused Crestview to face a third and 33. The Cougars made a long pass play and converted on fourth down. A few plays later, Lafever broke free for a 31-yard run and a score. But a missed extra point provided the Flyers with a 14-13 lead with seven minutes left in the contest.

“I am so proud of our guys,” Mager said. “Obviously, St. Paul has dominated for such a long time and to come here on their field and lose by a point, what can I say? I am just proud of how we played. St. Paul is a class act; coach Livengood does a great job. Nice thing is, we have a lot of our players coming back next year.”

Play of the game: With the lead and the ball, St. Paul was focused on converting first downs and walking away with the victory. Facing a third and 6, quarterback Nick Lukasko completed his only pass of the night, a 13-yarder to Paul Pearce, to move the chains and allow more time to come off of the clock. The Flyers would convert again and again to put themselves in position to run the clock out and earn another Firelands Conference victory.

Player of the game: Service was a work horse running the football 30 times for 178 yards and a score.

“We rode his back a little bit more tonight and he did a great job,” Livengood said. “Derek (Gross) ran the ball hard too and was out in front blocking on a lot of those plays. We have some games where what we do with the halfback opens up more and games where what we do with the fullback opens up more. Tonight it was more fullback oriented. Colton rose to the occasion.”

The Flyers improve to 7-0 and 4-0 in the FC and host Mapleton next week. Gross added 47 yards on the ground on 17 carries and scored a touchdown.

“We are still going through some growing pains,” Livengood said. “I thought going into this season we would have some games like this where we would have to win games like this. I am very happy with our progress and I am happy with this win because it is against a very quality football team.”

Mager admits St. Paul is a great team because of a very special trait.

“The quality,” Mager said. “The kids that they have and the quality coaching and they have been together for so long. They are discipline and you cannot make mistakes against them.”

Crestview drops its first FC game of the season dropping to 5-2 and 3-1. The Cougars saw a big game from Oswalt who threw for 104 yards and a score while running for 54 more yards. LaFever added 54 yards and a score on the ground while catching three balls for 63 yards and another TD. Crestview travels to unbeaten Monroeville next week looking to keep pace in the conference.

“A lot of people say it is all about winning and losing,” Mager said. “But I take a lot of positives form this.”

Twitter: @JakeFurr11

419-571-9333