Flashes fall to Warriors

The Warriors grabbed an early 7-0 lead as Cameron Todd hit Quan Jackson with a nine yard scoring strike less than one minute into the contest. Hunter Plew’s PAT kick gave the hosts the 7-0 advantage.

The teams battled through a scoreless second period, and Ontario notched its second score at 9:01 of the third stanza on a one yard run by Will Taylor. Plew again added the point after to give his team a 14-0 lead.

Things really heated up in the final frame.

Thw Warriors stretched the lead to 20-0 with 8:35 remaining as Trevian Jordan tallied on an 11 yard run, and the attempt for the extra point was no good.

The Flashes got on the board at the 6:04 mark as Jerett Sowers scored on a five yard run, and then caught a pass from Ethan Daub for the two point conversion making it 20-8.

But Ontario answered with a pair of touchdowns of its own to close the game out.

The first came on a 53 yard run by Jordan with 4:40 left, and the finale with 1:41 showing as Plew tallied on a three yard plunge. Plew’s PAT boot, and a Manaj Dorsey two- pointer sealed it at 35-8.

Daub completed 15 of 32 passes for 120 yards to pace the Willard offense. Sowers added 41 yards via the rush.

Willard (1-6, 0-3) plays at Bellevue Friday night.