Jake's Picks | Now the fun begins

Let’s get to some picks.

Bellevue (4-2, 1-1) at Norwalk (4-2, 2-1)

This is a huge rivalry game in which senior quarterback Trenten Morrow vowed to be back for from his shoulder injury so you know the Truckers will be hyped up for this game. Hopefully Morrow is healthy enough to get back on the field. The records are the same, but I have to go with my gut on this one, my record needs it. Pick: Bellevue

Willard (1-5, 0-2) at Ontario (3-3, 1-1)

If the office was in Ontario I would love to go to this one. My old buddy Chris Hawkins — Ontario’s coach — faces off against his former school. I will keep my eye on this one all night. It should be a fun one. Pick: Ontario.

Edison (6-0, 3-0) at Clyde (5-1, 2-0)

This one may be the best game in the area on Friday night. Edison came in at the same record during this matchup last year. The Chargers run into the toughest part of their schedule in the final four weeks, but they are playing some great football. Pick: Edison.

Plymouth (2-4, 0-3) at Western Reserve (0-6, 0-3)

These are two teams looking to get back on track with hopes of salvaging 2016. I am used to a Roughrider team that is always in the thick of things in the Firelands Conference. The future is bright over in Collins, but I don’t think 2016 is Western’s year. The Big Red went quietly against St. Paul last week after losing in overtime to South Central. I think they get back on track in Week 7. Pick: Plymouth.

Monroeville (6-0, 3-0) at New London (2-4, 1-2)

Monroeville should run wild on the Wildcats’ defense, but New London can put points on the board so watch out. Pick: Monroeville.

Mapleton (2-4,1-2) at South Central (2-4, 1-2)

Mapleton is better than a 2-4 team and South Central was blanked last week. Not sure if this one will be as close as it looks on paper. Pick: Mapleton.

Crestview (5-1, 3-0) at St. Paul (6-0, 3-0)

If there is something better to be doing on a Saturday night, I can’t find it. Crestview and St. Paul are both undefeated in the FC and the Cougars have a plethora of players to choose from. But it would be foolish to pick against St. Paul with the way their defense is playing. Pick: St. Paul.

Seneca East (6-0, 3-0) at Mohawk (3-3, 2-3)

The Tigers should have a cake walk in this one and the yards will pile up. Seneca East is just too fast and too good this year. Pick: Seneca East.

Lorain (4-2) at Sandusky (6-0, 3-0)

If Sandusky can get passed Lorain, it could be undefeated as the Streaks look for an NOL title the final three weeks. Without knowing much about Lorain, gotta go with Sandusky. Pick: Sandusky.

Huron (2-4, 2-1) at Port Clinton (6-0, 2-0)

It is always fun when these area teams get together, but it is hard to look at those records and go for an upset pick. Pick: Port Clinton.