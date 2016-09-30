Willard shut out by rival on homecoming

It was the second consecutive game the Flashes were shut out.

Caleb Buerger started at quarterback for Willard completing five passes for 51 yards while Jarett Sowers completed four for 14 yards. Shelby picked off Willard four times on the evening.

Chad Maul had a good night rushing going for 80 yards on 25 carries while Sowers added 14 yards. Nick Cofer added 29 receiving yards while Josh Buerger tacked on 20.

Shelby jumped out to a 27-point first quarter lead and aded 19 in the second, 14 in the third and seven in the fourth.

The Flashes drop to 1-5 on the season and travel to Ontario in Week 7.