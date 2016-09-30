Wildcats get back on track against Riders

"It was a team win across the board," said New London head coach Brad Pickens after the win. "I'm proud of every single guy that was on that field tonight."

New London's Jake Gerlak caught an 11 yard scoring strike from quarterback Dane Matthews with 4:24 left in the fourth quarter to take the lead. Matthews would hookup with Cameron McFarland on the two point try to give New London their first lead at 34-28.

Gerlak then intercepted Western's Matt Perkins on the ensuing drive. New London's Jacob Molnar capitalized on the turnover with a 64 yard touchdown run with just over twenty seconds left in the game.

After the kickoff, Gerlak intercepted the Roughriders first play from scrimmage and returned it 35 yards for a touchdown with six seconds left on the clock.

"Our kids battled," said Western Reserve head coach Mike Stoll after the game. "I thought we played hard for three and a half quarters. We couldn't stop them when we needed too."

New London's Matthews finished 9-of-13 for 156 yards and one touchdown. Gerlak had six catches for 126 yards for two touchdowns to go with two interceptions, and 52 yard punt return for a touchdown in the second quarter. Molnar had 28 carries for 239 yards and three touchdowns and led the team with ten tackles on defense.

Western's Josh Fries finished with 130 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries, while Stephen Hood had 122 rushing yards and one score.

Western will host Plymouth next week for their homecoming game, while New London faces Monroeville.