St. Paul blanks Plymouth to stay undefeated

PLYMOUTH — St. Paul were spoilers for Plymouth's homecoming Friday.

The visiting Flyers (6-0) capitalized on a 21-point second quarter and big plays to remain undefeated and shut out the Big Red, 42-0. Plymouth fell to 2-4 and 0-3 in the Firelands Conference.

"They executed well and (I'm) just glad to come out with a win," St. Paul coach John Livengood said.

Derek Gross led the way for the Flyers on the ground, gaining 167 yards on 11 carries. He scored on touchdown runs of 48 and 42 yards.

Colton Service also scored two TDs, rushing eight times for 110 yards.

"They did a nice job tonight. They always run hard. Their line blocks well for them," Livengood said. "We're real happy with the way they performed and they block real well for each other."

St. Paul outgained Plymouth 236 to 69 yards on the ground in the first half.

Livengood praised the work of his defensive squad.

"Our defense played well. They got another shutout tonight. I'm real happy with that," he said.

The Flyers' Paul Pearce grabbed a 9-yard TD from Nick Lukasko to cap off a 66-yard drive in the first quarter. Joey Catalano kicked the first of his six extra points to give St. Paul a 7-0 lead with 9:34 on the clock.

Service ran in his first score from 38 yards on a one-play drive. That gave the Flyers a 14-0 lead just nine seconds into the second period.

Gross' 48-yard TD run was the highlight of St. Paul's seven play, 65-yard drive. The Flyers increased the lead to 21-0 with 8:58 left until halftime.

Service had his second score with 4:55 on the clock in the second quarter when he hit pay dirt from 6 yards out. St. Paul took a 28-0 advantage into the locker room.

In the first half, Plymouth appeared to have the big offensive play it needed when quarterback Kade Collins had a big pass down the middle to Logan Myers. But St. Paul's Owen Starcher came up big by forcing the ball out.

"They had a nice completion, but Owen came up, made a nice hit and was able to jar that ball out," Livengood said.

Plymouth coach Mark Genders said his team's goal was to "bend but not break" and use a lot of clock, but he noted "penalties killed us tonight — too many of them."

"We had a couple nice drives, but penalties stopped them," he said. "If you make mistakes against a team of this caliber, they make you pay.

"We didn't want to give up the big plays. We wanted to use every second we could," Genders added. "We missed some tackles in the second level and there's no excuse for it."

Both of St. Paul's final scores came in the third quarter.

Gross ended his night with 42-yard TD run with 9:17 on the scoreboard, making it 35-0.

Thane Crabbs had a 1-yard TD plunge late in the third period.

St. Paul hosts Crestview on Oct. 8.

"From what I've seen of them, they have a lot of speed, a lot of skill," Livengood said. "This is going to be the toughest game of the year for us at this point."

Plymouth goes to Collins to play Western Reserve in another FC game Friday. Genders said the Roughriders are the best team to start the season 0-5.

"I expect a physical game," he added. "We're not taking them lightly."

