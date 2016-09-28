Injuries dictate picks in Week 6

Norwalk (3-2, 1-1) at Tiffin Columbian (1-4, 0-2)

Although the Truckers are losing weapons, I still think they can get by Columbian with super sophomore Brandon Haraway under center. The Raymore boys will have a hay-day, count on it. Pick – Norwalk.

St. Paul (5-0, 2-0) at Plymouth (2-3, 0-2)

The Flyers have a nose for the end zone and the Big Red are coming off of an overtime loss. Even though it is in Big Red Country, still going with the Flyers here until they give me a reason not to. Pick – St. Paul.

SMCC (1-4, 0-2) at Edison (5-0, 2-0)

Chargers are in for a cake walk in Week 6. Expect this to get ugly in a hurry. Pick – Edison.

Shelby (4-1, 1-1) at Willard (1-4, 0-2)

Even though Willard loves to throw the football, I don’t think they can stop Brennen Armstrong or Shorty Brooks. Keep your chin up Flashes fans, your time is coming. Pick – Shelby.

South Central (2-3, 1-1) at Monroeville (5-0, 2-0)

This one is going to be interesting because of Monroeville’s loss of Anderson. South Central is coming off of a thrilling win over Plymouth, but I have a feeling the Eagles will see some big guys step up in Anderson’s absence. Though, it should be a fun one. Pick – Monroeville.

Western Reserve (0-5, 0-2) at New London (1-4, 0-2)

This could be the most fun game between two losing teams in the area and one with the most implications for the season. Western does not want to go 0-6 and New London sure doesn’t want to go 1-5. But someone has to win and someone has to lose – obviously. Plus I need to make up some ground with my record. Pick – Western Reserve.

Oak Harbor (2-3, 0-2) at Clyde (4-1, 1-0)

I don’t think Clyde can afford a hiccup in the SBC this season with all of the talented teams coming out of the conference. I don’t expect them to experience one this week. Pick – Clyde.

Seneca East (5-0, 2-0) at Upper Sandusky (3-2, 2-0)

Seneca East proved me wrong last week so I dare not pick against them this week. Upper is two divisions higher size-wise, but it is a basketball school. A win against Upper could cement a spot in the playoffs and the Tigers know that. Pick – Seneca East.

Vermilion (2-3, 0-2) at Huron (1-4, 1-1)

This game could really go either way as Huron is a lot better than a 1-4 team, but I am going the safe route here. Though it should be fun to watch. Pick – Vermilion.

Perkins (3-2, 1-1) at Port Clinton (5-0, 2-0)

This may be a big-time trap game because Perkins can beat anyone on any given night. But I dare not pick against an undefeated team until they give me a reason to. Port Clinton looked impressive when I saw them Week 1 so I am on the Redskin wagon this week. Pick – Port Clinton.